Arkansas signee capsules

QUARTERBACKS

LUCAS COLEY

HT./WT. 6-2, 205

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL San Antonio Cornerstone Christian

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 25 dual-threat quarterback, No. 87 prospect in Texas

ESPN.COM (....) No. 9 dual-threat quarterback, No. 59 prospect in Texas

247 SPORTS (...) No. 32 dual-threat quarterback, No. 157 prospect in Texas

TOM LEMMING (...+)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, completed 75 of 134 passes for 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns, and 95 carries for 745 yards and 13 touchdowns in 9 games. … As a junior, had approximately 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing as a junior while scoring 30 touchdowns. … He and his mother, Deborah, visited Fayetteville in June 2019 while Chad Morris was the Arkansas coach. … He is expected to enroll in January. … Recruited by offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Virginia Tech, Louisville, Houston, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Washington State, South Florida and others

LANDON ROGERS

HT./WT. 6-4, 215

40 TIME 4.56

SCHOOL Little Rock Parkview

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 5 prospect in Arkansas

ESPN.COM (...) No. 36 pocket passer quarterback, No. 7 prospect in Arkansas

247 SPORTS (...) No. 36 dual-threat quarterback, No. 10 prospect in Arkansas

TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, completed 92 of 150 passes for 1,247 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and had 150 carries for 1,148 yards and 22 touchdowns. … As a junior, completed 99 of 182 passes for 1,661 yards, 19 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and rushed 93 times for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Has a 305-pound bench press, 450 squat and 305 power clean. He also has a 37-inch vertical. … He and teammate Erin Outley are the first prospects to ink with Hogs from the Little Rock School District since defensive end Antwain Robinson and safety Kevin Thornton from Little Rock Central in 2005. … Recruited by offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Kansas, North Texas, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe and Coastal Carolina

RUNNING BACKS

AJ GREEN

HT./WT. 5-11, 193

40 TIME 4.39

SCHOOL Tulsa Union

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 8 all-purpose prospect, No. 6 prospect in Oklahoma

ESPN.COM (....) No. 17 athlete, No. 188 prospect, No. 3 prospect in Oklahoma

247 SPORTS (....) No. 4 athlete, No. 110 prospect, No. 2 recruit in Oklahoma

TOM LEMMING (....+)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 167 rushes for 1,302 yards and 14 touchdowns, and 12 catches for 201 yards and 3 touchdowns. As a junior, 117 carries for 939 yards and 9 touchdowns. … Recorded wind-aided 10.38 seconds in the 100 meters at the Class 6A state meet as a freshman. As a sophomore, dealt with hamstring problems, but still recorded 10.52 in the 100 and a personal best of 21.46 in the 200. … Recruited by running backs coach Jimmy Smith.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, South Carolina and Texas

JAVION HUNT

HT./WT. 6-0, 204

40 TIME 4.41

SCHOOL Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 11 prospect in Oklahoma

ESPN.COM (....) No. 19 running back, No. 6 prospect in Oklahoma

247 SPORTS (...) No. 23 running back, No. 11 prospect in Oklahoma

TOM LEMMING (...+)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 96 rushes for 773 yards and 11 touchdowns; 3 catches for 67 yards; and 10 tackles, 2 TFL and 1 recovered fumble return for TD. … As a junior, rushed 160 times for 1,114 yards and 25 touchdowns, and had 12 receptions for 135 yards. … Recruited by running backs coach Jimmy Smith. … Best friends with signee Keuan Parker. … Visited Fayetteville in 2019 and Feb. 1. … Led Carl Albert to its fifth consecutive Class 5A state championship. … Father Jay played football at Oklahoma. … Expected to enroll early.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Nebraska, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Baylor, Kansas and others

TIGHT END

ERIN OUTLEY

HT./WT. 6-4, 256

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL Little Rock Parkview

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 4 prospect in Arkansas

ESPN.COM (...) No. 19 tight end, No. 8 prospect in Arkansas

247 SPORTS (...) No. 58 tight end, No. 7 prospect in Arkansas

TOM LEMMING (....)

STATS & FACTS

Missed most of senior season with ACL injury. … As a junior, 48 catches for 721 yards and 8 touchdowns. … Visited Fayetteville on Feb. 1. … Was the first in-state prospect to receive a scholarship offer from Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman. … Recruited by tight ends coach Jon Cooper. … He and teammate Landon Rogers are the first prospects to ink with Hogs from the Little Rock School District since defensive end Antwain Robinson and safety Kevin Thornton of Little Rock Central in 2005.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Oregon, Michigan State and others

OFFENSIVE LINE

COLE CARSON

HT./WT. 6-6, 290

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 45 offensive tackle, No. 73 prospect in Texas

ESPN.COM (...) No. 49 offensive tackle, No. 87 prospect in Texas

247 SPORTS (...) No. 55 offensive tackle, No. 102 recruit in Texas

TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, graded 90%, 6 pancake blocks, 11 knockdowns, 48 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 recovered fumble. … Recorded 315-pound bench press, 500 squat. … Arkansas was his first SEC offer. … Recruited by offensive line coach Brad Davis. … He and his grandfather Sonny Belcher co-own a 400-acre ranch. … Plans to major in agriculture education and communications.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Auburn, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Arizona, Colorado, Duke, Southern Miss, Texas-San Antonio, Louisiana-Monroe and others

DEVON MANUEL

HT./WT. 6-9, 292

40 TIME 5.4

SCHOOL Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene High School

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 26 prospect in Louisiana

ESPN.COM (...) No. 87 offensive tackle, No. 32 prospect in Louisiana

247 SPORTS (...) No. 77 offensive tackle, No. 28 prospect in Louisiana

TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS & FACTS

Recorded 315-pound bench press, 525 squat, 305 power clean, 26-inch vertical. … As a junior, averaged 4.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game for his school basketball team. … Recruited by offensive line coach Brad Davis.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Texas A&M, Michigan State, Indiana, Iowa State, Central Florida, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech and others

TERRY WELLS

HT./WT. 6-4, 306

40 TIME 5.5

SCHOOL Wynne

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 42 offensive tackle, No. 1 prospect in Arkansas

ESPN.COM (...) No. 33 offensive tackle, No. 2 prospect in Arkansas

247 SPORTS (....) No. 31 offensive tackle, No. 1 prospect in Arkansas

TOM LEMMING (....)

STATS & FACTS

Recorded 340-pound bench press, 450 squat, 275 power clean, 23-inch vertical. … First Arkansas commitment for the 2021 class. … Recruited by offensive line coach Brad Davis. … Named outstanding lineman at the U.S. Army All-American National Combine.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Kansas, Arkansas State and Southern Miss

RECEIVERS

KETRON JACKSON

HT./WT. 6-2,185

40 TIME 4.40

SCHOOL Royse City, Texas

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (....) No. 30 receiver, No. 191 prospect, No. 27 prospect in Texas

ESPN.COM (....) No. 42 receiver, No. 219 prospect, No. 38 prospect in Texas

247 SPORTS (....) No. 21 receiver, No. 159 prospect, No. 25 prospect in Texas

TOM LEMMING (....)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 39 catches for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns; 4 pancake blocks; 2 kickoff returns for 121 yards and 1 touchdown; 2 tackles; 2 interceptions; 1 forced fumble; 1 PBU. … As a junior, 61 catches for 889 yards and 6 touchdowns. … He and Arkansas receiver signee Jaedon Wilson of DeSoto, Texas, have known each other since the fifth grade. … Visited Fayetteville on March 7, the last time the Hogs hosted prospects. … Recruited by receivers coach Justin Stepp. … Best of 24 feet, 11 inches in long jump and 47-6 in triple jump. … Expected to enroll early.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Texas, Alabama, Baylor, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Ohio State and others

BRYCE STEPHENS

HT./WT. 6-0, 170

40 TIME 4.56

SCHOOL Oklahoma City Marshall

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 86 receiver, No. 8 prospect in Oklahoma

ESPN.COM (...) No. 130 receiver, No. 16 prospect in Oklahoma

247 SPORTS (...) No. 113 receiver, No. 13 prospect in Oklahoma

TOM LEMMING (...+)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 32 receptions for 686 yards and 9 touchdowns; 5 rushes for 21 yards; 4 tackles; an interception; 3 PBU; 5 kickoff returns for 48 yards. … As a junior, 21 catches for 416 yards and 6 touchdowns, and rushed 11 times for 224 yards and 3 touchdowns. … Recorded 10.69 seconds in the 100 meters at the All City Meet in April 2019 ,and 22.25 in the 200 at the Class 4A state championship. … Recruited by receivers coach Justin Stepp.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Oklahoma State, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arizona, Arizona State, Nebraska, Iowa State, Washington State, Memphis and others

JAEDON WILSON

HT./WT. 6-3, 173

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL DeSoto, Texas

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 89 prospect in Texas

ESPN.COM (...) No. 103 receiver, No. 108 prospect in Texas

247 SPORTS (...) No. 96 receiver, No. 96 prospect in Texas

TOM LEMMING (...+)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 27 receptions for 533 yards and 9 touchdowns. … As a junior, 28 receptions for 520 yards and 6 touchdowns. … Dontre Wilson, Jaedon’s older brother, was recruited by offensive coordinator Kendal Briles at Baylor before signing with Ohio State in 2013. … Former DeSoto receiver James Proche, who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, was coached at SMU by receivers coach Justin Stepp. … Recruited by Stepp for Hogs. … Wilson and DeSoto are playing in second round of playoffs this weekend. … Expected to enroll early.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Missouri, Nebraska, Utah, California, Oregon State, Louisville, UCLA, Indiana and Kansas

ATHLETE

RAHEIM SANDERS

HT./WT. 6-2, 210

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL Rockledge, Fla.

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (....) No. 10 athlete, No. 250 prospect, No. 43 prospect in Florida

ESPN.COM (...) No. 96 receiver, No. 91 prospect in Florida

247 SPORTS (....) No. 8 athlete, No. 161 prospect, No. 19 prospect in Florida

TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 24 catches for 391 yards and 4 touchdowns; 20 rushes for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns; 4 kickoff returns for 237 yards and 1 touchdown; 4 tackles. … As a junior, 15 catches for 368 yards and 2 touchdowns; 5 carries for 33 yards and 1 touchdown; 17 tackles; 8 tackles for loss; 6 sacks; 2 forced fumbles; 9 kickoff returns for 225 yards. … Committed to Arkansas sight unseen because of the coronavirus pandemic. … Recruited by special teams coordinator Scott Fountain and receivers coach Justin Stepp. … Averaged 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds a game for the high school basketball team as a junior. … Expected to enroll early.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Oklahoma, Florida State, Missouri and South Carolina

DEFENSIVE LINE

CAMERON BALL

HT./WT. 6-5, 303

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL Atlanta Tri-Cities

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 35 offensive tackle, No. 45 prospect in Georgia

ESPN.COM (...) No. 39 defensive tackle, No. 50 prospect in Georgia

247 SPORTS (...) No. 45 offensive tackle, No. 29 prospect in Georgia

TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 42 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 3 pass deflections, 2 recovered fumbles and a forced fumble. … As a junior, 57 tackles, 6 sacks, 8 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Offensively, 28 pancake blocks. … Recruited by defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc and running backs coach Jimmy Smith. … Prior relationship with Coach Sam Pittman when at Georgia and Smith when at Georgia State. … Good friends with linebacker signee Christopher Paul. … Recorded 335-pound bench press, 520 squat. … Nickname is Tank.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Arizona State, Illinois, Michigan State, Mississippi State

JALEN WILLIAMS

HT./WT. 6-3, 310

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL Jones County (Miss.) Junior College

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...)

ESPN.COM (...) No. 1 juco defensive tackle, No. 6 juco prospect

247 SPORTS (...) No. 3 juco defensive tackle, No. 14 juco prospect

TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS & FACTS

As a sophomore, 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack. … As a freshman, 28 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 quarterback hurries. … Named 2nd team All-MACCC twice and Academic All-MACCC. … Recruited by defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc. … Father Jason Holmes played basketball at Ole Miss.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Florida State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Colorado, Memphis, Duke, Washington State and others

SOLOMON WRIGHT

HT./WT. 6-1, 280

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL Vian, Okla.

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 12 prospect in Oklahoma

ESPN.COM (...) No. 62 defensive tackle, No. 18 prospect in Oklahoma

247 SPORTS (...) No. 26 defensive tackle, No. 9 prospect in Oklahoma

TOM LEMMING (...+)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 56 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 2 recovered fumbles, 3 defensive TDs, 5 blocked punts. … As a junior, 124 tackles, 51 tackles for loss, 14 sacks. … Father Kenyatta Wright, a Fort Smith native, played linebacker for Oklahoma State, then in the NFL with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. … Family is close with former Arkansas safety Kamren Curl and his family. … Had committed to Texas Tech before flipping to Arkansas in July. … Recruited by defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Texas Tech, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Memphis and others

LINEBACKER

MARCO AVANT

HT./WT. 6-3, 212

40 TIME 4.69

SCHOOL Jonesboro

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 8 prospect in Arkansas

ESPN.COM (...) No. 58 outside linebacker, No. 4 prospect in Arkansas

247 SPORTS (...) No. 46 outside linebacker, No. 5 prospect in Arkansas

TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 91 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble. Offensively, had 6 carries for 58 yards and 1 touchdown. … As a junior, 83 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hurries. … Recorded 295-pound bench press, 500 squat, 34-inch vertical. … Recruited by linebackers coach Rion Rhoades. … Expected to enroll early.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Kansas, Memphis, Arkansas State, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette, Southern Miss, Tulane and others

CHRISTOPHER PAUL

HT./WT. 6-1, 235

40 TIME 4.71

SCHOOL Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 25 inside linebacker, No. 61 prospect in Georgia

ESPN.COM (...) No. 22 inside linebacker, No. 67 prospect in Georgia

247 SPORTS (...) No. 33 inside linebacker, No. 65 prospect in Georgia

TOM LEMMING (...+)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 117 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 13 QB hurries, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble, 1 pass breakup. Offensively, had 7 rushes for 33 yards and 2 touchdowns, and 3 catches for 51 yards and 1 touchdown. … As a junior, 157 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 7 quarterback hurries, 1 pass breakup, 2 recovered fumbles and 1 forced fumble. … Recorded 325-pound bench press, 500 squat and 335 power clean. … Three-time team captain. … Recruited by linebackers coach Rion Rhoades. … Committed to Hogs seven days after receiving offer. … Playing in Class 3A semifinals this weekend. … Expected to enroll early.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Tennessee, Louisville, Nebraska, TCU, Michigan State, West Virginia, Minnesota and others

SAFETies

JERMAINE HAMILTON-JORDAN

HT./WT. 6-0, 203

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL Kansas City Lincoln College Prep

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 19 prospect in Missouri

ESPN.COM (...) No. 51 outside linebacker, No. 8 prospect in Missouri

247 SPORTS (...) No. 56 outside linebacker, No. 12 prospect in Missouri

TOM LEMMING (...+)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 91 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 2 interceptions, 1 interception return for a touchdown, 1 recovered fumble. Offensively, had 35 rushes for 441 yards and 7 touchdowns, and 7 catches for 111 yards and 1 touchdown. … As a junior, 150 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception. … Plans to graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January. … High school offensive coordinator Donnell Fletcher was a former Arkansas running back in 1995-96. … Recruited by defensive coordinator Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter. … One of the leaders in recruiting others for the 2021 class. … Expected to enroll early.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Kentucky, Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State, Washington State, Tulsa and others

JAYDEN JOHNSON

HT./WT. 6-2, 205

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL Cedartown, Ga.

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 46 safety, No. 64 prospect in Georgia

ESPN.COM (...) No. 44 safety, No. 62 prospect in Georgia

247 SPORTS (...) No. 28 athlete, No. 26 prospect in Georgia

TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 22 tackles, 4 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble. Offensively, completed 2 of 11 passes for 34 yards; 64 rushes for 530 yards and 6 touchdowns; 20 catches for 348 yards and 3 touchdowns. Also had 7 kickoff returns for 128 yards, and 2 punt returns for 12 yards. … Former South Carolina commitment. … Expected to enroll early. … Recruited by defensive coordinator Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter. … Won a Region 7A-4 Conference championship as a senior.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Virginia and others

CORNERBACKS

CHASE LOWERY

HT./WT. 6-0, 183

40 TIME 4.5

SCHOOL Frisco, Texas

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...)

ESPN.COM (...) No. 77 cornerback, No. 158 prospect in Texas

247 SPORTS (...) No. 42 cornerback, No. 74 prospect in Texas

TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 26 tackles, 4 interceptions, 1 pass breakup, 1 recovered fumble, 1 forced fumble. Offensively, 14 catches for 403 yards and 2 touchdowns. … As a junior, 48 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 8 pass breakups, 4 interceptions. Offensively, 34 catches for 758 yards and 7 touchdowns. … Named District 7-5A-II Overall MVP as a junior. … Recruited by cornerbacks coach Sam Carter. … Team captain in 2020.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Texas Tech, Purdue, Michigan State, Memphis, Pittsburgh, San Diego State and Oregon State

KEUAN PARKER

HT./WT. 5-11, 170

40 TIME 4.4

SCHOOL Tulsa Washington

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 41 cornerback, No. 2 prospect in Oklahoma

ESPN.COM (...) No. 58 cornerback, No. 17 prospect in Oklahoma

247 SPORTS (...) No. 32 cornerback, No. 12 prospect in Oklahoma

TOM LEMMING (....+)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 30 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups. … As a junior, 45 tackles, 1 sack, 14 pass breakups, 2 interceptions. … Visited Fayetteville three times in the past, but made first visit with Sam Pittman as head coach March 7. … Recruited by tight ends coach Jon Cooper and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Nebraska, Baylor, Kansas, SMU, Michigan State and others

KICKER

CAMERON LITTLE

HT./WT. 6-2, 170

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL Moore (Okla.) Southmoore

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 4 kicker

ESPN.COM (...) No. 1 kicker, No. 14 prospect in Oklahoma

247 SPORTS (...) No. 3 kicker, No. 30 prospect in Oklahoma

TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, made 6 of 10 FGs with a long of 49; 24 of 24 extra points; 49 punts for 42.6 average; 33 of 37 touchbacks on kickoffs. … As a junior, made 5 of 7 FGs with a long of 46; 14 of 14 extra points; 26 punts for 34.3 average; nine downed punts inside 20-yard line; 20 of 26 touchbacks on kickoffs. … Recruited by special teams coordinator Scott Fountain. … First scholarship kicker to ink with the Hogs since Cole Hedlund in 2014. … Selected to Under Armour All-American Game. … Expected to enroll early.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Colorado, Oklahoma State, Nevada, Air Force, Army and Navy