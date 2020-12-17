Broken virus rules lead to 100 citations

Enforcement agents with the state Alcoholic Beverage Control have issued more than 100 citations — accompanied by a fine and a probationary period — to establishments that violated covid-19 directives, a state Department of Finance and Administration spokesman said Wednesday.

“This includes numerous violations issued over the last month,” said Scott Hardin, spokesman for the department. “Non-compliance that may have resulted in a warning earlier this year will now result in an actual violation.”

Alcoholic Beverage Control agents continue to inspect bars and restaurants for covid-19 compliance, including closing by 11 p.m. as ordered in mid-November by Gov. Asa Hutchinson for establishments serving alcohol.

Violating the directives is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine from $100 to $500 and/or a jail sentence of up to a month.

“ABC’s first violations issued for failure to follow covid-19-related directives were issued in April 2020,” Hardin said. “Violations have continued since that time.”

Overall, Alcoholic Beverage Control agents have conducted more than 4,000 compliance checks since the spring, Hardin said.

“The locations that failed inspection have not yet received any violations. While they did fail inspection, the determination to issue violations is made by ABC’s Director following a review of compliance reports,” Hardin said in an email. “A failed inspection may be the result of non-compliance with one or several COVID19-related directives.”

In a report released Tuesday, there were two establishments, both in El Dorado, cited for staying open past the 11 p.m. curfew. They were Hill’s Recreation Parlor Dance and Night Club and the Black Cat Cafe.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control agent citations also included:

Celebrations Fine Wine & Spirits in Arkadelphia — the staff was not wearing masks.

Los 3 Potrillos of Conway — tables allowed seating for more than 10 patrons.

Terri Foods Inc. in Red-field — the day-shift manager was not wearing a mask and refused to put one on when asked to do so by agents.

Kwik Chek Food Mart in Pine Bluff — neither the clerk nor patrons were wearing masks, and the clerk served food without wearing gloves.

A and S Quick Mart in Pine Bluff — both clerks were not wearing masks.

Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock — nine people were sitting within a foot of one another at the bar.

Ernie Biggs in Little Rock — the patrons were not social distancing in the seating areas.

On the Border Mexican Grill in Little Rock — the cook was preparing and handling food without gloves.

Nexus Coffee & Creative in Little Rock — the clerk refused to properly wear a mask or present his identification to agents.

Hooters in Little Rock — the patrons were not seated 6 feet apart.

Doublebee’s No. 113 in Little Rock — two clerks were not wearing masks.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, on Cantrell Road in Little Rock — guests were moving around without masks, and the cooks were preparing food without gloves.

Dollar General No. 11439 in Benton — the staff was not being screened for the virus.

Jordan’s Kwik Stop No. 42 in Forrest City — the store manager was not wearing a mask.

Jordan’s Kwik Stop No. 58 in Forrest City — the store manager was serving customers with her mask dangling from one ear.

Jordan’s Kwik Stop No. 58 in Forrest City — employees were working the register with masks that covered only their chins.

Quick Stop Mart in Forrest City — two clerks were not wearing masks, and several customers were seen entering and exiting the store without masks.

The Green Room in Fayetteville — patrons were dancing.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews in Fayetteville — patrons were sitting back-to-back in booths.

On the Mark in Fayetteville — a bartender and a waitress were not wearing masks, and 13 people were gathered around one table.

Hardin said the covid-19 compliance checks have increased the workload for agents and the Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration, but the agency had worked closely with the state Department of Health before the pandemic.

“The compliance checks are a new aspect of that partnership,” Hardin said. “ABC is proud to play a role in keeping Arkansans safe throughout this public health emergency.”