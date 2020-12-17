Community activist who helped lead Little Rock protests arrested, jailed on charges from ATF

A leader of recent racial justice demonstrations in Little Rock was arrested and jailed Thursday, records show, and the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas has announced a 3 p.m. news conference “regarding the fire bombing of local law enforcement vehicles in the central Arkansas area.”

The activist, 31-year-old Brittany Jeffrey, and 24-year-old Aline Espinosa-Villegas were being held Thursday morning in the Pulaski County detention facility on charges from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the jail roster.

Jeffrey, who goes by the name Dawn, is a community activist who has helped to lead a series of racial justice protests in Little Rock, including demonstrations at area Walmarts over the summer. On Tuesday evening, she addressed city officials at the Little Rock Board of Directors meeting on the subject of police funding.

In a statement issued Thursday on Twitter, the Little Rock Police Department said police had assisted ATF officials in serving federal warrants related to incidents at police facilities over the summer, including an incident where Molotov cocktails were thrown at police vehicles. The incidents occurred in August and September.

“The ATF is leading this investigation and all involved have been taken into federal custody, awaiting arraignment,” Little Rock police said.

When reached by email, ATF spokesman Jeffrey Nowakowski said more details on the morning operation could be provided at the news conference.

In August, authorities said unexploded incendiary devices were discovered at the Little Rock Police 12th Street Substation, along with slashed tires on four police vehicles.

Earlier this year, federal authorities accused 30-year-old Mujera Benjamin Lungaho of firebombing a North Little Rock Police Department squad car using a Molotov cocktail. A federal grand jury indictment handed up in October charged him with conspiracy to maliciously damage property with an explosive, malicious use of an explosive device to damage property and use of an incendiary device in a crime of violence.

Prior to the grand jury indictment, Little Rock police had arrested Lungaho on Sept. 3 in connection to vandalism of Confederate markers at the Oakland and Fraternal Historic Cemetery that occurred in July. An obelisk marking a mass grave of Confederate soldiers was spray-painted in the incident.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Tricia Harris allowed Lungaho to be released from custody, with certain conditions.