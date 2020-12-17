Downtown project’s housing piece missing

Urban Renewal Chairman Jimmy Dill expressed excitement for the new projects that Executive Director Maurice Taggart and Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington presented to the agency Tuesday concerning affordable housing and a go-kart track. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

StreetScape, the project to revitalize Pine Bluff’s downtown business district, has been in progress for several months, but part of the plan has been dead in the water.

The area begins at West Pine Street, a block west of Main Street, and sits between West Third Avenue and the Union Pacific rail crossing at West Fourth Avenue, and extends west two blocks to South Walnut Street.

A major component missing from that project is a housing development. In September, in a previous interview, Maurice Taggart, executive director of Urban Renewal Agency, said a 50- to 70-unit complex would sit right around the corner from downtown. But during Tuesday’s Urban Renewal Agency meeting, Taggart informed the board that he had made five requests to the group responsible for the housing development as he sought documents showing approval for the financing. But he said he has not gotten a response.

Those partners are Metis Legacy Partners LLC of Irvine, Calif., which was approved by the Urban Renewal Agency in February as a proposed partner. The firm was then issued a “Notice of Intent to Award” by the agency.

“We told the public in early 2021 that that would be our groundbreaking date,” said Taggart, who added that all he has received from the the company are contingent letters from lending institutions. “[The year] 2024 is quickly approaching and we know what 2024 is, we potentially have to answer to the citizens of Pine Bluff again.”

Urban Renewal Chairman Jimmy Dill, frustrated with the work or lack thereof, said he read the letters, and that the requirements from the loan committee to the partners should have already been taken care of.

“We’re at a point and time where they’re not doing a very good job of having a bank commit to loaning them this money,” said Dill, who added that Metis officials have been dragging their feet. “I’m in a frustrating stage in the fact that we have not done anything for well over a year. Nothing has happened.”

Dill’s frustration was written on his face because, while other projects in the area are progressing, Urban Renewal’s projects are at a standstill. “Streetscape is progressing well, and we’re going to have a nice new street. Hopefully, some of our buildings will get businesses to come downtown,” he said. “We don’t have the housing component that was one of the main items that we were going to do and I’m frustrated. I’m extremely frustrated about where we are at this point and time.”

He also pointed out how the Jefferson County building projects were moving at full speed after recently celebrating their groundbreakings in September. Using the P3Group, which is the developer of those projects, as an example, Dill said the county was doing things instead of just talking about them.

“I’ve driven around and they’re not messing around. They’re breaking ground,” he said while pointing in a frustrated manner. “If you drive by each one of them, they’re working. It’s visually something you can see being done.”

Board member Travis Martin said he was not opposed to looking for a new partner to take over the housing project.

“We need to get to moving and have progress for the citizens,” he said.

Dill agreed but said that this time around, he wanted to find a partner that could solidify financing and get to work quickly.

“I’m just extremely frustrated that we told the citizens that we’ve acquired this property downtown to put this housing down there to encourage people to come downtown to walk down streetscape, come and do businesses when the new businesses are down there and we have not produced because of them [Metis] in my opinion,” Dill said.

Because the Metis company had responded to the request for proposal, while there is no legal obligation or contract, the board voted to resend the notice of intent, voted no confidence in the company, and instructed Taggart to cancel the request process and engage in seeking another investor for the work.

Taggart said there may be other financing options that exist that the board may want to consider, and he said he would look at the firms that were not chosen to do the work when the agency was initially taking applications.

Kirby Mouser, board secretary, said this action needs to happen sooner rather than later, and Taggart said he would resend the notice of intent the next day.

“Part of the issues of making the downtown development work in any kind of a timely fashion is having people live downtown,” said Kirby. “We need to look for a new developer and whether we need to do this through [a request for proposal] process or whether we need to do this through some other method, we need to have feet on the street looking for a developer for this property for the housing that we discussed that fits into the downtown plan.”