Ex-UALR coach to lead North Little Rock Parks and Recreation

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 2:06 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Former University of Arkansas Little Rock men's basketball coach Steve Shields is shown in this Oct. 31 file photo. ( Staton Breidenthal)

Steve Shields, the former men’s basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, will return to Central Arkansas as the Parks and Recreation director for the city of North Little Rock.

Mayor-elect Terry Hartwick announced Thursday during a Rotary Club meeting that Shields had accepted the job Wednesday night and will begin his new job in January.

“He is the perfect fit for the job,” Hartwick told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “He is the perfect person to run our parks, and he is very excited to come home.”

Shields is currently an assistant coach for Tarleton State’s men’s basketball team in Stephenville, Texas. He joined the team earlier this year.

UALR parted ways with Shields in 2015. He was the school’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach with a 192-178 record over 12 seasons. That included six winning seasons and an unexpected run to a Sun Belt Tournament title in 2011 that advanced UALR to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than two decades.

