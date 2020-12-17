Fitness-park proposal given mixed reception

Pastor Derick Easter (left) of New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church shows City Council members Glen Brown Jr. (right), Win Trafford and Bruce Lockett, the last two of whom attended via Zoom, a proposed fitness park during the Pine Bluff Development and Planning Committee meeting Tuesday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

Outdoor fitness parks are seen as an emerging trend and are showing up in cities large and small. During the coronavirus pandemic, these parks are said by some to be a safe and cost-efficient way to provide better health and wellness.

Pastor Derick Easter, of New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, is looking to provide this new and different type of amenity for Pine Bluff through the Hype Center, a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Easter said he was inspired when he traveled to Memphis and stopped by Whitehaven’s redesigned David Carnes Park off Shelby Drive near Fairfield, which was designed to get people active. The 9-acre park includes a walking trail, splash pad, ball field, 40-yard dash track and an obstacle course, and Easter wants to bring a similar attraction to Pine Bluff.

“The park is absolutely amazing,” said Easter, whose church has already raised approximately 70% of the funds.

The green space, which is near the Hype Center, would transform into a fitness oasis public park for the young and old with eight outdoor areas, he said. New St. Hurricane initiated a fundraiser called Project NEXT in which members raised $85,000 of the $140,000 cost. Easter said members have secured an additional $25,000 from a potential donor and is asking the city to support the park through matching funds of $30,000.

“There will be youth equipment and we are also developing the green space to play soccer, football, and for children to run around,” said Easter, who plans to add an outdoor pavilion in the future with the group’s nonprofit funds. “All of these are things that will take place in that particular area.”

The park will include a walking track.

If the city decides to support the project, the funds would come from a 2017 sales tax, according to Council Member Glen Brown Jr., who said he thinks the park is a great idea.

“I love to see projects like this come before us,” Brown said, during a Development and Planning Committee meeting Wednesday, when the project was presented to the committee members.

Council Member Bruce Lockett said he had some concerns pertaining to the legalities of providing funds to a religious organization and who would maintain the park.

“The problem I am having with his particular project is we have 23 parks of our own,” said Locket, who added that those parks are underused. “To use public funds to do another park — I just need to have more information to feel comfortable.”

Easter said New St. Hurricane Baptist Church would maintain the park. He then attempted to show committee members pictures of what the park could potentially look like.

“We got 300 churches,” said Lockett. “If all of them want to do parks — what would make this unique and not just put some of this equipment in a city park?” Lockett also asked how the park would be in the best interest of the city.

Ryan Watley, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff, said he thought the city would applaud the rest of the churches if they began to revitalize the area which they were in, bought properties, built homes, created jobs and had more involvement in the community.

“They [New St. Hurricane Baptist Church] want to bring in the surrounding neighborhood to prevent adult obesity and pick up activities,” he said. “I live in that neighborhood and it’s sprinkled with so many community members that do not attend new St Hurricane that walk in the neighborhood and look for ways to work out.”

Watley said the park would provide a safe, traffic-free option to exercise and staying healthy, which would benefit the city. “We should encourage that development and if we can partner with them, we absolutely should,” he said.

“I know we have other parks and facilities, but I think, like Pastor Easter stated, this is something totally different,” said Brown. “We don’t have this in the city, and I think in order to have a thriving city, you need a variety of activities and things for people to do and participate in. I welcome it on my side. I think it should be presented to the council for consideration.”

The resolution authorizing matching funds for the project will be sent to the full council with no recommendation from the committee.