Jones inks his first Red Wolves

JONESBORO — Butch Jones’ first four days on the Arkansas State University football job have been a juggling act, and Wednesday was no different.

On the same day he was formally introduced as the ASU head coach, Jones signed 10 players — two of which were transfers from other colleges — on the first day of the early signing period.

The group features four players who were previously committed to the Red Wolves under former coach Blake Anderson, who resigned last Thursday. The newcomers leave ASU with 15 available scholarships to fill, and Jones and his staff plan to explore every avenue — the remaining high school recruiting window, transfer portal, etc. — to enhance the program headed into the 2021 season.

“We have 25 [scholarships] to give,” Jones said. “[It’s about] how can we better our roster right now immediately?”

The complications of taking over a new job days before the early signing period begins were enhanced by recruiting limitations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You have to rely on your creativity,” Jones said.

With the help of newly hired director of player personnel Matt Wilson and assistant Jon Shalala, Jones and the Red Wolves recruited virtually, employing FaceTime, Zoom and any other that could showcase the program, its facilities and the school that Jones himself is becoming familiar.

“The ability to not get an individual to come to campus and do a visit, you have to be creative and really take the visit to them,” he said.

Headlining Wednesday’s haul was three-star quarterback Wyatt Begeal. The passer from Cibolo, Texas, threw for more than 5,000 yards during his high school career and committed to the Red Wolves in January.

Other Anderson-era holdovers who signed were Alabama defensive back Justin Parks; Texas wide receiver Omari Walker; and Little Rock Central offensive lineman Makilan Walker.

“There wasn’t any questions,” Jones said of the four who remained. “It was more excitement. ‘Coach, we know all about you. We’ve done our research. We’re excited. We want to have the opportunity to come here.’ I think it’s really a tribute to this institution.”

The Red Wolves’ early class was rounded out by six who agreed to come after Jones’ hiring.

Looking beyond the Class of 2021, Jones laid out his recruiting philosophy for ASU. As with his past programs, Jones plans to make the “four- to six-hour radius” around Jonesboro the Red Wolves’ “home base.” He also intends to rely on the relationships his assistants bring with them, and he expects to create a presence in Florida, Georgia and Texas, among other states.

But for Jones and the Red Wolves, the foundation of recruitment begins in-state.

“It starts at home, taking care of Arkansas first and foremost,” he said.

Arkansas State signees

CL. POS. NAME HT. WT. HOMETOWN (HIGH SCHOOL)

Fr. QB Wyatt Begeal* 6-0 189 Cibolo, Texas

Fr. LB Ethan Hassler 6-3 220 Collierville, Tenn.

Fr. RB Bobby McMillian 5-10 190 Vero Beach, Fla.

Fr. DB Justin Parks* 6-1 180 Gardendale, Ala.

Fr. LB Tristan Shorter 6-0 190 Oxford, Miss.

Fr. OL Nason Simmons 6-7 280 Canton, Ga.

Fr. OL Makilan Thomas 6-3 295 Little Rock (LR Central)

Fr. WR Omari Walker 5-9 175 McKinney, Texas

*midyear signee available for spring camp