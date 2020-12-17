The Legislature's decision not to meet regarding governor's emergency declaration, explained

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here.

State House and Senate leaders said this week that the chambers won’t meet by the end of this year to consider supporting the governor’s extension of the public health emergency past Dec. 31.

Back up: Were legislators supposed to meet? No, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson asked them to do so during his Dec. 10 televised prime-time speech about the pandemic.

Why did the governor ask them to meet? Hutchinson first declared a state of emergency in March. Because the pandemic has continued, Hutchinson has repeatedly extended the emergency declaration, but some lawmakers want the Legislature to have more input into the state's actions.

Some even sued this fall to end the emergency declaration, though the effort ultimately failed.

It is a governor’s power by law to declare emergencies, but the Legislature can end a state of emergency “at any time” through a concurrent resolution.

To give lawmakers an opportunity to approve the latest extension of the state of emergency, Hutchinson asked them to meet as a Committee of the Whole by Dec. 30 to support continuing the state's pandemic-related emergency declaration.

In a Committee of the Whole, the entire House or the Senate meets as a committee, rather than as a more formal legislative body.

Why does an emergency declaration matter? The Arkansas Emergency Services Act of 1973 permits whoever is governor to declare an emergency and "issue executive orders, proclamations and regulations and amend or rescind them" to address the situation. It also says those "executive orders, proclamations and regulations have the force and effect of law."

Telehealth, liability protections for businesses, absentee voting and virtual education have all been expanded under Hutchinson's executive actions, among other things.

Why did the members of the General Assembly decide not to meet before Dec. 31? Leaders of both chambers said because the General Assembly will meet in regular session starting Jan. 11, members would rather wait to have the discussion then.

Part of that discussion will be about the Emergency Services Act.

“We all know the Emergency Services Act will be vigorously debated during the session, as it should be,” Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, said. “Rather than debating the issue twice, most would prefer to wait and have the debate when we will be in a position to have time for more testimony, discussions and actually implement any changes that we determine are appropriate.”

Because legislators won’t meet before Jan. 11, Hutchinson said Tuesday he will continue the emergency declaration into the new year.