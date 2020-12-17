LR Christian LB sticks to Tulane

Corey Platt Jr. had two late suitors, but that didn’t prevent him from signing a national letter of intent Wednesday with the Tulane Green Wave. The Little Rock Christian wide receiver and linebacker chose Tulane over Arkansas State University and Missouri. “I was locked into Tulane,” said Platt, a three-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports. “I’m ready to get down there to work.”

Tulane has listed Platt, 6-2, 195 pounds, as a linebacker. Arkansas State and Missouri attempted to flip Platt over the past week, Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said. ASU hired Alabama special assistant Butch Jones as its head coach Saturday night, and Missouri is led by Alma native Eli Drinkwitz.

The timing wasn’t right to switch from Tulane.

“An SEC offer is great,” Platt said. “But if you’re coming in late, you probably didn’t want me in the first place.”

Platt was a force on offense and defense this season.

He caught 45 passes for 708 yards and 14 touchdowns, and rushed for 413 yards and 11 scores on 44 carries. Defensively, Platt had 81 tackles, including 3 for a loss, 5 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries.

During his three seasons with Little Rock Christian, Platt was part of the school’s first state championship team in 2018 and also led the Warriors to the title game in 2019 and 2020.

Platt is looking forward to being part of the Green Wave program and said the coaching staff, led by Willie Fritz, has told him he has an opportunity to play early.

“They’ve said, ‘If you can play as a freshman, you can play,’ ” Platt said. “They want me to start right away.”