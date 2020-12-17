MUSIC MADNESS: 'Old School' country on tap with Sherwood native's show

Folks from Sherwood take note. David Adam Byrnes will be close to his hometown Wednesday, playing a show at Stickyz in Little Rock to support his new album, “Neon Town.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Country music up-and-comer David Adam Byrnes will perform at 8 p.m. Christmas Eve Eve (Wednesday) at Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Admission is $10 and seating is by table reservation, with covid-19 restrictions in place.

Byrnes left his Sherwood home at age 19 in 2008, moving to Nashville, Tenn., where he worked with Paul Overstreet and Keith Stegall before scoring his first top 20 Billboard chart hit, “Sweet Distraction.” Byrnes released a new album, “Neon Town,” Oct. 2, following CMT’s premiering his new music video of his song “Old School.” Regarding the video, Byrnes notes that “I just feel men need to get back to being a gentleman and treating women like ladies.”

Find out more about the Arkansan at davidadambyrnes.com. Watch the video for “Old School” here: arkansasonline.com/1217byrnes/.

◼️ Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the Christmas-music-as hard-rock touring extravaganza, stormed across the arenas of the nation during the last two months of each year for two decades. Of course, the show went off the rails this year. Not to worry, head-bangers, as there’s hope on the virtual horizon.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra can still do a bang-up Christmas show, though not live. “Christmas Eve & Other Stories” livestreams at 7 p.m. Friday. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The show, one of several musical narratives the orchestra created, this year called “Christmas Eve & Other Stories,” will go on, so to speak, at 7 p.m. Friday (with continued availability through 11 p.m. Sunday). Access tickets, $30, are available at tsolivestream.com.

The group was founded not by Siberians but by three Americans, two of whom were members of Savatage, a Florida heavy metal band. The threesome decided the holiday season would welcome a show that combined loud rock music with large numbers of instrumentalists and vocalists, lasers, lights and themes of winter and Christmas intertwined.

◼️ Fiddle player Mike Walters will play Christmas carols outside Soul Fish Café, in the 300 block of Main Street in Little Rock from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

◼️ “Friday Night Live” will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and “Saturday Music Madness” will be held from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen & Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free.

CONWAY

Unraveled will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Presley Geurain will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is free.

HOT SPRINGS

Rick McKean will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free.

◼️ Jocko Deal and Mister Lucky will perform Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

◼️ Feelin Groovy will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday on the Belle of Hot Springs Riverboat, 5200 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Reservations are required, and attendance is limited, due to covid-19 restrictions. For more information, call (501) 525-4438.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Feelin Groovy will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Liquid Kitty will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Beehive Neighborhood Hangout, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village.

STAY TUNED

Barrett Baber will be featured in “’Twas the Night Before Winning: A Holiday Live Stream Special” at noon today on Facebook Live, via the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery page. The lottery is presenting the show, and there will be $700 in scratch-off prizes given to lucky viewers.

Baber is a former high school teacher in Fayetteville and survivor of the 1999 American Airlines crash in Little Rock. He finished in third place on the NBC-TV reality competition “The Voice” in December 2015.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue, a classic rock cover band, will perform live for a virtual event on Facebook from 6:45 to 10:45 p.m. Saturday, from the Frontier Club in Hot Springs. It’ll stream on the Frontier Club’s Facebook page.

◼️ “Joy! A Virtual Holiday Choral Concert,” consisting of more than 400 singers from across the nation, will premiere at 6 p.m. today, on encorecreativity.org and on Encore’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. The concert is presented by Encore Creativity for Older Adults and AARP.

Viewing is free and available until Jan. 16.

◼️ Grandson, a new Los Angeles act with a debut album, “Death of an Optimist” will present the premiere of the film, “Death of an Optimist: The Movie,” at 7 p.m. today on grandson.nocapshows.com. Cost of the show is $10.

Grandson is Canadian-American singer-songwriter Jordan Edward Benjamin. To see the show, send a request to grandson.nocapsshows.com

◼️ Barenaked Ladies will present a streaming event, “A Very Virtual Christmas,” at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets, available via sessionslive.com, are $15; with a variety of merchandise bundles available, costing up to $195.

◼️ Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will perform a livestreaming show from the legendary Mocambo club in downtown Toronto at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets, $39.99 for HD or $59.99 for 4K VIP, are available at nugs.net.

Lightfoot, 82, has been performing since the late 1950s, charting hits that include “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown,” “Early Morning Rain,” “Ribbon of Darkness,” “(That’s What You Get) For Lovin’ Me” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

◼️ Paul Winter along with special guests Gary Brooker of Procol Harum, Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary and Ivan Lins of Brazil, along with the Forces of Nature Dance Theatre, will perform the 41st annual Winter Solstice celebration at 6 p.m. Friday.

Tickets range from $10 to $50, available at solsticeconcert.com.

◼️ Kurt Elling, Patti Austin, Branford Marsalis, Brad Mehldau, Take 6, The Manhattan Transfer, Janis Siegel and others will perform a free virtual concert for unity at 8 p.m. Friday on facebook.com/blueholidayjazz.

◼️ Asleep at the Wheel will perform “Merry Texas Christmas, Y’all!,” at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $20 in advance or $25 the day of the show, available through tinyurl.com/y9fmfclq.

◼️ Rufus, Martha and Lucy Wainwright are bringing their annual Christmas show, “A Not So Silent Night – Virtually Together” for its first digital version, at 3 p.m. Sunday on veeps.com. Tickets are $20 or $25.

◼️ Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis will present their virtual special, a “Holiday Shut-In Shindig,” featuring guests Ray Wylie Hubbard and Shakey Graves, at 7 p.m. Sunday on Facebook. Tickets, $15, are available at thenextwaltz.veeps.com.

◼️ Singer-songwriter-rocker Grace Potter will perform a holiday-theme “Twilight Hour,” livestream at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Potter is promising to “perform songs, regale you with tales of Christmas past, and make your life stuck at home just a little bit brighter this holiday season.”

Potter’s latest album, “Daylight,” was nominated for best rock album and best rock performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Tickets are $25, available through veeps.com. The show can be watched though Jan. 1.