New Hogs happy to rep LR district

Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers (left) and tight end Erin Outley take part in a signing day ceremony Wednesday at the school during which both signed national letters of intent to play football at the University of Arkansas. They are the first players from the Little Rock School District to sign with the Razorbacks since 2005. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/1217parkview. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Wednesday was monumental for Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers and tight end Erin Outley as they signed with the University of Arkansas, but it was also a big day for the Little Rock School District.

Outley and Rogers celebrated becoming Razorbacks at a signing ceremony at the Keith Jackson training facility.

“It means more than you know,” Rogers said. “To be able to be able to play at the next level, it’s nothing but God himself.”

Rogers, 6-4, 215 pounds, picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Kansas, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette, Coastal Carolina and others.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwdDMdSMXZQ]

As a senior, he completed 92 of 150 passes for 1,247 yards, 6 touchdowns and had 2 interceptions. He also had 150 carries for 1,148 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He credited Coach Brad Bolding, offensive coordinator Clay Bemberg and the entire staff for his team’s development.

“We have at least 13 other people on this team that have offers,” Rogers said. “For them to have this many athletes on the team, they’re obviously doing something right. I think they’ll keep doing it and do even greater things in the future.”

Rogers is excited to represent his state as a Razorback.

“It means a lot to be a neighborhood hero,” Rogers said. “Just to represent the people is just a great honor.”

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1217parkview/]

Outley, 6-4, 256, had offers from Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Oregon and others.

“It’s special moment for me,” Outley said. “I worked hard for this all my life, so I’m real happy and have to thank God and my family.”

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Outley a four-star prospect and Rogers a three star.

Outley suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during an early-season victory over Little Rock Southwest. He said he’s almost at full speed.

“Rehab is going great,” he said. “We’re almost to 100%.”

As a junior, Outley had 48 catches for 721 yards and 8 touchdowns. He’s confident he can see the field next year.

“I absolutely think I can step in and fill a spot that’s missing and try to bring what’s missing and try to bring more wins to the program,” he said.

He’s also thrilled to have a chance to put on the Razorbacks uniform.

“This is where I grew up. It’s my hometown,” Outley said. “It’s amazing to come to Arkansas … for my home state and try to build the program up.”

Outley and Rogers are the first prospects from the Little Rock district to sign with Arkansas since defensive end Antwain Robinson and safety Kevin Thornton of Little Rock Central in 2005.

Rogers said determination and hard work helped him become a Hog.

“It all comes down to work ethic,” Rogers said. “How bad do you want it? What do you do in your extra time? Your free time to get to the next level. That’s what matters and that’s what counts.”

Outley is proud to represent Parkview and the school district.

“It means a lot just to put on Little Rock, the city of Little Rock and LRSD,” he said. “They have talent, too, so just to put them on the map and tell them the Little Rock School District has talent, too.”

Many observers believe strong football programs within the school district are key in helping the Razorbacks compete at a high level. Prior to Michael Poore being named superintendent in 2016, the district had 23 superintendents and saw a de-emphasis put on athletics that led to the talent pool drying up for the Razorbacks.

Poore and district Athletic Director John Daniels have reinvested into athletics, and the district has seen an influx of coaching talent that’s led to increased participation in football.

Bolding credits Poore, Daniels, assistant superintendent of athletics Randy Rutherford, Parkview Athletic Director John Kelley and Principal James Castleberry for helping turn things around at Parkview and in the district.

“My hope is the new board coming in will really continue to push athletics in this district,” Bolding said. “We must continue to raise the bar for all young student-athletes in this district.”

He’s proud to see Rogers and Outley benefit from the uptick.

“We are very excited for Landon and Erin, the fact they are the first two Little Rock School District Razorbacks to sign since 2005 is exciting to me, my staff and honestly, I think for Arkansans,” Bolding said. People in this state know that when Razorback football has been good, Little Rock School District was producing players.”

Rogers is believed to be the first Razorback scholarship quarterback from the district since Houston Nutt in the mid-1970s.

“We wanted to make it to the next level,” Rogers said. “We wanted to be the face of the LRSD, and that’s what we did.”

Poore was the superintendent of the Bentonville School District before coming to Little Rock. He’s happy for Rogers and Outley, and he anticipates more athletes from the district following in their footsteps.

“I’m excited for these two young men and their families,” Poore said. “It’s going to be neat for us to continue to watch them right here in our state.”

Daniels is a huge Hog fan and grew up wanting to play for the Razorbacks. Having two Arkansas signees from the district is big for him.

“It shows we’re doing some things right and we’re moving in the right direction,” said Daniels, who has a Razorback tattoo on his right ankle. “I would expect in a district this size, we should have eight to 10 Division I football players every year coming out of this district, and two or three going to the Razorbacks.”