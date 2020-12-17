Ursula Lopez of Pomona, Calif., said it “means the world to me,” to have Sweet-Pea, her micro-chipped Chihuahua who disappeared five years ago, returned after the dog was found by humane society workers about 30 miles away.

Mike Pompeo, the U.S. secretary of state who has been criticized for hosting hundreds of diplomats and their families at holiday parties at the State Department during the coronavirus pandemic, is quarantining after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.

Marty Small, the mayor of Atlantic City, N.J., said he will use the coming demolition of one of President Donald Trump’s former casinos as a fundraiser for the city’s Boys & Girls Club by auctioning off the chance to press the button that sets off the explosives to take it down.

Philip Barlow, a British coroner, ruled at the end of a two-week hearing that air pollution from traffic fumes contributed to the asthma-attack death of a 9-year-old London girl in 2013, marking the first time in the U.K. that pollution was listed as a cause of death on a death certificate.

Eric Sutton, chief of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said Truman, a python-sniffing black Labrador retriever, tracked down his first snake, an 8-foot Burmese python, in a new program the state is using to eradicate the invasive species.

Lane Snider, 21, a U.S. Postal Service worker from Kansas City, Kan., was indicted on federal charges accusing him of stealing mail from people along his route in Kansas City, Mo., and depositing any checks he found into his own bank account.

Anthony Brennan, 61, of Kensington, Md., who said “how truly sorry” he was, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault charges after attacking three people in June as they posted anti-police-brutality leaflets along a bicycle trail in Bethesda.

Shinji Aoba, 42, a Japanese man accused of setting a fire at a Kyoto anime studio that killed 36 people and injured more than 30 others, was charged with a number of murder and arson counts after prosecutors determined that he has recovered enough from his own burns to stand trial.

Kim Savage, a hospital spokesman in Sarasota, Fla., confirmed that a 39-year-old man who had walked home bleeding profusely after being bitten on the hand and arm by a shark in the waters off Siesta Key, has been hospitalized.