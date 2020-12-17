Nursing home residents receiving inoculations

Nurse Christine Philips administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to retired schoolteacher Vera Leip, 88, at John Knox Village nursing home in Pompano Beach, Fla., on Wednesday. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1217covid/. (AP/Marta Lavandier)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — The first covid-19 vaccinations are underway at U.S. nursing homes, where the disease caused by the coronavirus has killed more than 110,000 people, even as the nation struggles to contain a surge so severe that it has spurred California to dispense thousands of body bags and line up refrigerated morgue trucks.

Meanwhile, the U.S. appeared to be days away from adding a second vaccine to its arsenal. But a major snowstorm pushing its way into the Northeast raised concern that it could disrupt distribution of the first vaccine.

Nursing home residents in Florida began receiving shots Wednesday, after nearly 2,000 such vaccinations were administered in West Virginia on Tuesday. Thousands more are scheduled there in the coming days. Other states are expected to follow soon.

The elderly and infirm in long-term care have been among the most vulnerable to the virus and, together with health workers, are first in line to get the limited initial supplies of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. Nursing home residents and workers account for more than one-third of the nation’s more than 300,000 confirmed deaths from covid-19.

In Florida, the longtime retirement haven whose 141,000 nursing home residents are the second-most of any state behind California, eagerness to get the vaccine was mixed with some anxiety.

“I hope it will help me from getting covid,” said 88-year-old retired schoolteacher Vera Leip, a resident of John Knox Village near Fort Lauderdale. “I don’t know anything about it, but I would prefer not to have it.”

The home is not requiring its employees to get the vaccine, and only 80 of the 200 staff members in the skilled nursing facility volunteered for the first wave, said Mark Rayner, its director of health services.

West Virginia, with one of the oldest and unhealthiest populations in America, is working with small and local pharmacies to reach nursing homes across the heavily rural state, leapfrogging states that are relying on a partnership with the CVS and Walgreens drugstore chains.

In the coming days, squads of CVS and Walgreens employees will begin to arrive at tens of thousands of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities to vaccinate staff members and residents against the coronavirus.

But there remains widespread confusion about a key element: how nursing homes will get consent to vaccinate residents who aren’t able to make their own medical decisions.

A CVS executive said such residents’ legal representatives will be able to provide consent to nursing homes electronically or over the phone, but officials at multiple large nursing home chains said they were not aware of that.

If residents or their representatives have not given consent before CVS or Walgreens employees show up, then it is not clear whether or when they will have another chance to be inoculated.

Executives from CVS and Walgreens said in interviews that they have been planning the vaccination campaign for months and are confident it will work.

“If there are concerns or challenges, we certainly are open to work with facilities to try to minimize any disruption that they may have,” said Rick Gates, a Walgreens executive leading the company’s planning.

ALLERGIC REACTION

Meanwhile, a health care worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Tuesday and remained hospitalized Wednesday morning under observation.

The middle-aged worker had no history of allergies but had an anaphylactic reaction that began 10 minutes after receiving the vaccine at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, a hospital official said. The reaction included flushing and shortness of breath.

With millions of Americans expected to be vaccinated by the end of the year, the incident is likely to prompt federal officials to be even more watchful for any sign of serious side effects. The Alaska woman’s reaction was believed to be similar to the anaphylactic reactions two health workers in Britain experienced after receiving the Pfizer vaccine last week. Both of them recovered.

Pfizer’s trial in the United States involving more than 40,000 people did not find any serious adverse events caused by the vaccine, although many participants did experience aches, fevers and other side effects. Severe allergic reactions to vaccines are typically linked to the vaccine because of their timing.

A Pfizer spokeswoman, Jerica Pitts, said the company does not yet have all the details of the case but is working with local health authorities. The vaccine comes with information warning that medical treatment should be available in case of a rare anaphylactic event, she said. “We will closely monitor all reports suggestive of serious allergic reactions following vaccination and update labeling language if needed,” Pitts said.

Pfizer officials have said the two British people who had the reaction had a history of severe allergies.

RISING NUMBERS

The developments come as the crisis grows increasingly dire by many measures.

The U.S. recorded over 3,000 deaths on Tuesday for the third time in less than a week, easily eclipsing the peaks seen in the spring. New cases are running at over 212,000 a day on average. And the number of Americans in the hospital with covid-19 hit another record high Tuesday of about 113,000.

California is distributing 5,000 body bags mostly to the hard-hit Los Angeles and San Diego areas and has 60 refrigerated trailers standing by as makeshift morgues. The state is averaging 163 virus deaths per day, up from 63 just two weeks ago.

Many California hospitals are running out of space in intensive care wards, as the state records an average of about 32,500 new virus cases a day. That is up from about 14,000 a day at the start of the month.

In Fresno County, officials said just a few ICU beds remained available and were filling rapidly. To keep up, the county’s hospital system has contracted with a Virginia company to supply doctors, nurses and others to staff a temporary 50-bed facility that will start receiving patients by the end of the week.

In Orange County, health officials planned to send large tents to four hospitals to help accommodate patients.

Hospitals are also under pressure in Arizona, where a record 92% of beds are filled, nearly half of them with people with covid-19.

“That’s a staggering statistic when you think about the things that can afflict people,” said Dr. Joshua LaBaer, executive director of Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute.

“And it certainly means that hospitals at this point are having to make decisions about keeping people out of the hospital to keep beds available for the covid patients.”

Today, a government advisory panel will consider whether to endorse emergency use of a second vaccine, made by Moderna.

Meanwhile, officials supervising distribution of the first vaccine said they didn’t expect the winter storm to disrupt the process.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the government is tracking the vaccine shipments precisely, has staff members in place to receive them and believes the companies transporting them — FedEx and UPS — have the expertise to navigate the storm.

DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES

The first hiccups in the distribution of a covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. included a holdup in delivering 3,900 shots to two states and the announcement that Pfizer would deliver almost 1 million fewer doses next week than are set to ship this week.

Four delivery trays of the Pfizer vaccine were pulled back from delivery to California and Alabama this week and sent back to the company because they were colder than anticipated, according to Gustave Perna, the army general who serves as Operation Warp Speed’s chief operations officer.

Each of the trays can likely be used to vaccinate 975 people. Pfizer has said its formula needs to be stored at negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit. These trays were found to be much colder, according to Perna.

“We were taking no chances,” he said during a Wednesday news briefing. Pfizer and federal health agencies are working to determine whether the formula can still be used when it reaches such low temperatures, according to Perna.

Meanwhile, about 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be allocated for the U.S. next week, less than the 2.9 million available this week when the first shots shipped, U.S. officials at the briefing said without explaining why fewer doses were going out.

Azar acknowledged production challenges that have been previously disclosed by Pfizer.

“As you know, they ended up coming short by half of what they thought they’d be able to produce and what they’d announced they’d be able to produce” in 2020, Azar said.

U.S. officials, meanwhile, say they’re actively negotiating for additional purchases of Pfizer’s vaccine after passing up a chance to lock in a contract this summer when it was still unclear how well the shots would work.

Azar and special adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui also told reporters Wednesday that Pfizer had been unable to commit to a firm delivery date. Azar called that “the core issue.”

There was no immediate comment from the company, whose CEO Albert Bourla told CNN this week that it is “working very collaboratively” with the government to deliver additional vaccine through the Operation Warp Speed, the White House-backed, taxpayer-funded effort to quickly develop coronavirus vaccines and treatments.

The Trump administration has come under criticism from congressional Democrats after news leaked out last week about the foregone vaccine opportunity.

“We are concerned the failure to secure an adequate supply of vaccines will needlessly prolong the covid-19 pandemic in this country, causing further loss of life and economic devastation,” a group of senators led by Patty Murray of Washington and Ron Wyden of Oregon wrote to the Health and Human Services Department. “We fear this is yet another instance in which the Trump administration’s failure to develop a comprehensive national vaccines plan in a timely manner could jeopardize efforts to get people vaccinated and ultimately end this pandemic.”

Azar sought to rebut that concern Wednesday, saying that pending contracts with a number of manufacturers will ensure enough vaccine for all Americans by around the middle of next year.

Separately, Twitter said Wednesday that it will begin removing misinformation about covid-19 vaccinations from its site.

It listed posts that will removed as those including false claims that the virus is not real, debunked claims about the effects of receiving the vaccine and baseless claims that suggest that immunizations are used to harm or control people.

Twitter said in a blog post that it will start enforcing the new policy next week. If people send tweets in violation of the rules, then they will be required to delete them before they are able to tweet again.

Before the offending tweet is removed, Twitter will hide it from view.

Information for this article was contributed by Adam Geller, Terry Spencer, Cuneyt Dil, Olga R. Rodriguez, Bob Christie, Andrew Taylor, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Barbara Ortutay of The Associated Press; by Rebecca Robbins, Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Noah Weiland, Sharon LaFraniere, Katie Thomas and Mike Baker of The New York Times; and by John Tozzi, Angelica LaVito and Jacquie Lee of Bloomberg News.