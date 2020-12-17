Man killed after shooting, injuring paramedics in Pine Bluff, police say

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday after reportedly shooting two paramedics who were giving aid to his injured girlfriend, police said.

Officers responded to a call regarding two paramedics who had been shot at 1409 W. 23rd Ave. just before 4:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release issued by Pine Bluff police.

Paramedic Joshua Godfrey, 35, was sitting in the back of an ambulance bleeding and John Spriggs Sr., 21, was lying on the ground beside the ambulance when police arrived, the release states.

The paramedics told officers they were rendering aid in the back of the ambulance to a 20-year-old woman complaining of knee pain, when her boyfriend, Kevin Curl Jr., walked up to them “aggressively,” police said.

Spriggs told police Curl refused to back up, and pushed him and asked what he was going to do about it, police said. Spriggs punched Curl, who then pulled out a gun and shot both paramedics approximately three times each in the chest, pelvic and abdomen areas, according to the news release.

Spriggs returned fire, striking Curl, police said. When officers arrived they found Curl dead on the kitchen floor of a residence at the address with at least one gunshot wound in his chest, police said.

Both paramedics and the woman were transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

The case was handed over to the detective’s office and remained ongoing at the time of the release.