Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed after shooting, injuring paramedics in Pine Bluff, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:24 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday after reportedly shooting two paramedics who were giving aid to his injured girlfriend, police said.

Officers responded to a call regarding two paramedics who had been shot at 1409 W. 23rd Ave. just before 4:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release issued by Pine Bluff police.

Paramedic Joshua Godfrey, 35, was sitting in the back of an ambulance bleeding and John Spriggs Sr., 21, was lying on the ground beside the ambulance when police arrived, the release states.

The paramedics told officers they were rendering aid in the back of the ambulance to a 20-year-old woman complaining of knee pain, when her boyfriend, Kevin Curl Jr., walked up to them “aggressively,” police said.

Spriggs told police Curl refused to back up, and pushed him and asked what he was going to do about it, police said. Spriggs punched Curl, who then pulled out a gun and shot both paramedics approximately three times each in the chest, pelvic and abdomen areas, according to the news release.

Spriggs returned fire, striking Curl, police said. When officers arrived they found Curl dead on the kitchen floor of a residence at the address with at least one gunshot wound in his chest, police said.

Both paramedics and the woman were transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

The case was handed over to the detective’s office and remained ongoing at the time of the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT