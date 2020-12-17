Proficient offense lifted Conway duo

Conway wide receiver Bryce Bohanon, shown scoring one of his three touchdowns against Cabot on Oct. 9, caught 62 passes for 1,431 yards and 18 touchdowns in his senior season. On Wednesday, he signed a national letter of intent to play at Tulane. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

Conway’s high-powered offense in 2020 helped two of its best players reach the next level.

Wide receiver Bryce Bohanon and offensive lineman Jayden Williams signed national letters of intent Wednesday morning. Williams inked with Ole Miss, while Bohanon is headed to Tulane.

The two Wampus Cats did not hold a signing day ceremony because of covid-19 protocols set by Conway High School, Coach Keith Fimple said.

Bohanon, a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, chose Tulane over Air Force and the University of Central Arkansas.

“I like the academics [at Tulane],” Bohanon said. “My parents have always put education first. I also liked the whole culture. They’re going to back-to-back bowl games, and I want to be a part of that.”

Tulane began recruiting Bohanon in October, he said. He committed to the Green Wave in November.

Conway’s offense was one of the state’s best. The Wampus Cats averaged 42.1 points per game with first-year offensive coordinator Mark Kelley, advancing to the Class 7A semifinals where they lost to eventual state champion Bryant.

Bohanon, 5-10, 175 pounds, caught 62 passes for 1,431 yards and 18 touchdowns in his senior season. His biggest game was during a 52-49 victory Oct. 9 at Cabot when he finished with 9 receptions for 225 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The receiver said playing in Class 7A, the state’s largest classification, will help him adjust to college.

“We always played some of the best teams, like North Little Rock, Bryant and Benton-ville,” Bohanon said. “It made me better. It made me want to compete more.”

Bohanon said he’s ready to get to Tulane and begin his career.

“They’re not shy about freshmen,” Bohanon said. “If I come in and work hard every day, they said I’ll have a chance to play early.”

A position switch changed Williams’ college fortunes.

Conway moved Williams from tight end to right tackle before the 2020 season, and the move paid off with offers coming in from Ole Miss, Missouri and Kansas.

Williams previously had offers as a tight end from the University of Central Arkansas, McNeese State and Ouachita Baptist University.

“I was a H-back/tight end,” Williams said. “But the guys on the O-line brought me in with open arms.”

On Wednesday, the three-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports.com signed with Ole Miss, joining Coach Lane Kiffin’s program in Oxford.

Williams received interest from the Rebels in late October. He and his mother Alonzia visited Oxford in November. He announced his commitment to the Rebels on Twitter last weekend.

“It was the right place for me,” he said.

Getting to virtually was a great experience, Williams said.

“I didn’t know what to say at first,” he said. “But then he told me what he liked about me and what he expected talk to Kiffin out of me.”

Williams was instrumental in Conway’s offensive success, allowing Bohanon to thrive along with senior quarterback Ben Weese, who passed for 3,663 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Williams said he may return to his old position for a season while the Ole Miss coaches attempt to add mass to his 6-5, 270-pound frame.

“They said I may settle in at tight end first,” Williams said. “They’ll build my weight up in the first year.”

