RB makes Purdue next destination

Prior to last week’s Class 3A final, Fordyce Coach Tim Rodgers said he hadn’t watched much Big Ten football recently.

The two-time state-title winning coach may have incentive to do so now that one of his top players is heading to West Lafayette, Ind.

According to Purdue’s official team page as well as its Twitter account, Redbugs standout Ja’Quez Cross signed his national letter of intent with the Boilermakers during the start of the NCAA early signing period Wednesday.

Cross’ signing polished off a 14-player haul for Purdue, which finished 2-4 in a season that was shortened because of covid-19.

The 5-10, 175-pound senior originally committed to South Dakota State on Aug. 14 over offers from several FBS and FCS programs, including Louisiana-Monroe, Arkansas State University, Akron, New Mexico State, Eastern Illinois and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Cross decided to turn down South Dakota State’s offer before pledging to Purdue on Oct. 30.

Cross carried 117 times for 1,100 yards with 23 touchdowns, and caught 35 passes for 751 yards and 9 scores this season for Fordyce, which capped a 15-0 season with a 35-32 victory over Des Arc on Saturday night to win a second consecutive state title. He finished with a 17 carries for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns in the title game.

After playing his final game as a Redbug, Cross gave a simple explanation when asked what initially allowed him to get on the Boilermakers’ radar.

“Hard work and dedication,” Cross said. “I call myself a [covid-19] baby because all the way through the pandemic, I was on the grind every day. I never took a day off. “I went above and beyond because I knew that this year I’d have a bigger load on my back. I knew I’d have to take on a bigger role with leadership and on the field. So I was going to do anything that I could do.”