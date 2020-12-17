Recipes add cheer to holidays

It’s the holidays and anyone can whip up a dinner that speaks to this festive time of the year.

Easter H. Tucker, interim family and consumer sciences program leader for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said Arkansans can cook delicious holiday meals, thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP-Ed Connection recipe web page.

Tucker offers suggestions for Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa and observances.

Hanukkah

The celebration of Hanukkah began Dec. 10 and ends Dec. 18, according to https://www.almanac.com/content/when-is-hanukkah.

For a Hanukkah menu, Tucker recommends the recipe for spinach potato pancakes.

“This versatile veggie dish makes a tasty snack or appetizer,” Tucker said. “Serve with applesauce on the side.”

Spinach Potato Pancakes — Makes 4 servings.

Ingredients — 2 cups zucchini, shredded; 1 potato, medium (peeled and shredded); 1/4 cup onion, finely chopped; 1/4 teaspoon salt; 1/4 cup whole wheat flour; 1 1/2 cups spinach, chopped and steamed; 1/2 teaspoon pepper; 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg; 1 egg, beaten; applesauce (optional.)

Directions — Combine the first eight ingredients in a bowl. Stir in egg and mix well. Drop batter by 1/4 cups-full onto a well-greased hot griddle and flatten to form patties.

Fry until golden brown; turn and cook until the second side is lightly browned. Drain on paper towels and serve with applesauce, if desired.

Source: https://snaped.fns.usda.gov/nutrition-education/healthy-thrifty-holiday-menus/hanukkah

Christmas

The Christmas season is underway, and the holiday itself is just around the corner. For a Christmas menu, Tucker recommends the recipe for Dutch green beans.

“Using canned green beans and other pantry items, this side dish is great when you don’t have much time,” Tucker said. “Adding the onion at the end kicks up the flavor a bit.”

Dutch Green Beans — Makes 4 servings.

Ingredients — 1 can green beans (15 ounces); 1 tablespoon brown sugar; 1 teaspoon cornstarch; 1/3 cup vinegar; 1 onion (small, sliced.)

Directions — Drain the beans and save the liquid from the can in small bowl. Pour 1/2 cup bean liquid into the saucepan. Add the cornstarch in the bean liquid. Stir well. Add the vinegar and brown sugar. Put on medium heat and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to low. Add the green beans and onions. Heat and serve.

Source: https://snaped.fns.usda.gov/nutrition-education/healthy-thrifty-holiday-menus/christmas.

Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is celebrated Dec. 26- Jan. 1, according to https://www.officialkwanzaawebsite.org/

For a Kwanzaa menu, Tucker recommends the recipe for squash soup.

“Try this delicious soup with acorn squash, pumpkin, butternut squash, crookneck or a unique variety of winter squash that you grow in your garden or can find at a local farmers market,” Tucker said.

Squash Soup — Makes 6 servings.

Ingredients — 1 tablespoon olive oil; 2 onions (medium, chopped); 2 carrots (medium, chopped); 2 garlic clove (minced); 1 cup tomato puree (canned); 5 cups chicken or vegetable broth, low-sodium; 4 cups winter squash (cooked); 1 1/2 tablespoons oregano (dried); 1 1/2 tablespoons basil (dried).

Directions — In a large saucepan, warm oil over medium heat. Stir in onions, carrot and garlic. Cook for about 5 minutes, covered. Stir in the tomato puree, chicken broth, cooked squash and herbs. Bring soup to a simmer and cook, covered, for 30 minutes.

Source: https://snaped.fns.usda.gov/nutrition-education/healthy-thrifty-holiday-menus/kwanzaa