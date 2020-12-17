Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arkansas State Police

• Jason Neiderstadt, 40, of 3514 Oak Wood Drive in Texarkana was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Neiderstadt was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jared Calico, 31, of 3182 Madison 8001 in Hindsville was arrested Tuesday in connection with burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Calico was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County

Sheriff’s Office

• John Doss, 39, of 102 Gregory Drive in Green Forest was arrested Tuesday in connection with breaking or entering. Doss was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Janer Anni, 27, of 193975 E. 40th Place in Denver was arrested Tuesday in connection with false imprisonment, aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening, domestic battering and interference with emergency communications. Anni was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.