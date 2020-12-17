STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUP

MEN

MISSISSIPPI STATE 81,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 65

Mississippi State scored eight consecutive points early in the second half to pull away from the University of Central Arkansas at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss., on Wednesday night.

Eddy Kayouloud, who came off the bench and led Central Arkansas (0-5) with 20 points, pulled the Bears to within 47-41 with a short jumper at the 16:11 mark of the second half, but the Bulldogs (4-3) responded by scoring the next eight points. The Bears were never closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

Kayouloud hit 8 of 11 shots from the floor, including 2 of 3 on three-point attempts, and was 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. He also led the Bears in rebounding with six. Rylan Bergersen added 15 points and 5 assists for UCA, while DeAndre Jones put in 10 points to go along with 4 assists.

D.J. Stewart led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Tolu Smith added 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Mississippi State, which led 39-35 at the half, hit 29 of 61 (47.5%) of its shots and held a 41-33 advantage on the boards. UCA turned in a 24 of 61 (39.3%) effort from the floor.