State's new daily virus cases top 3,000 for first time

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases increased Thursday by a record 3,039, the first one-day increase that has topped 3,000.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 38, to 3,112.

“The 3,039 new cases today is a milestone we did not want to reach," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. "With over 17,000 COVID-19 test results over the past 24 hours, we see our testing continues to increase and identify cases.

"If we isolate and quarantine as needed, then the identifying of cases will help control the spread. We continue to work on vaccine distribution, but we have to focus on distancing and wearing our mask to slow this virus down."

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by five, to 1,084. That was just short of the record 1,088 patients who were hospitalized as of Dec. 2.

The patients on Thursday included 188 who were on ventilators, up from 184 a days earlier.

The number of cases that were considered active also set a record. The state Health Department reported 21,659 active coronavirus cases in Arkansas, breaking the previous record of 21,489 active cases that was set Saturday.

Previously, the record for a one-day increase in coronavirus cases was the 2,827 cases that were added to the state's tallies on Dec. 4.

