Taliban team in Pakistan to talk amid calls to curb Afghan unrest

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (right) and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, headof a Taliban political team, arrive for talks Wednesday with other members of their delegations in Islamabad. (AP/Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

ISLAMABAD — A Taliban team, led by the co-founder of the insurgent movement, arrived Wednesday in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani government leaders amid growing calls for a reduction in violence in neighboring Afghanistan.

The visit came as the Taliban unleashed a wave of attacks in Afghanistan, striking in northern Baghlan and southern Uruzgan province late Tuesday and early Wednesday. At least 19 members of the Afghan security forces and 11 Taliban fighters were killed in the battles, officials said.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and his delegation were summoned to Islamabad from Qatar, where they have been negotiating since September with Afghan government representatives, officials close to the talks said. The visit comes on the heels of U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad’s quick trip Tuesday to Pakistan’s military in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

The Pakistani military has wielded significant influence over the Taliban and has had links with some of their leaders — then part of the U.S.-backed mujahedeen — dating back to the 1980s and the former Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. The Taliban emerged in 1994 in response to runaway corruption and violence of mujahedeen warlords who took power from the former communist regime in 1992.

Pakistan was key in getting the Taliban to the negotiation table with the United States in 2018. Those talks eventually led to the U.S.-Taliban deal that was signed in February, providing for the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan.

The deal also paved way for the start of talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, which began in September in efforts to hammer out a road map for postwar Afghanistan. The talks, after some recent procedural progress, have been suspended until early January, and there is speculation the resumption could be further delayed.

Kabul has called for the talks to resume inside Afghanistan while the Taliban insist they continue in Doha, Qatar, where they maintain a political office.

Meanwhile, Washington has been increasingly frustrated by a spike in violence in Afghanistan and calls for a cease-fire have been reaching crescendo in both Kabul and in Washington.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem tweeted late Tuesday that “a high level delegation” led by Baradar “left for Islamabad at the official invitation” of Pakistan. The delegation will meet Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan today and has met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, as well as military officials.

However, it is unclear if the Taliban visit to Pakistan would yield any progress toward even a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump accelerated the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan earlier this month, with another 2,000 troops returning home by early January, leaving just 2,500 American soldiers behind.

The final withdrawal hinges on the Taliban fulfilling their commitment to cut off al-Qaida and other militant groups and ensure that Afghan territory is not used for attacks on the United States. The Islamic State group — a rival of the Taliban — is seen as America’s greatest security threat in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad has called on both sides in the Qatar talks to press toward a political solution, but the stepped-up violence by the Taliban is undermining progress, according to officials familiar with the talks. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations.

Until now, the Taliban have said a cease-fire would be on the agenda for negotiations but have refused pressure for an immediate end to fighting.

Qureshi, the Pakistani foreign minister, said after meetings Wednesday with Taliban representatives that both sides in the conflict have a responsibility to reduce violence.

“This responsibility cannot be placed on the shoulders of the Taliban alone. All sides will have to play a role,” Qureshi said, adding Pakistan wants to see a reduction of violence that leads to a ceasefire.

Information for this article was contributed by Rahim Faiez and Maamoun Youssef of The Associated Press.