CBS Sports Network analyst Tom Lemming, who has been covering the national recruiting scene since 1978, has Alabama and Ohio State far ahead of other programs in the 2021 recruiting rankings.

Lemming liked how Arkansas closed Wednesday by adding defensive tackles Cameron Ball and Jalen Williams.

"Cameron Ball has All-American type potential because he has the long arms, the good frame," Lemming said. "Kids in Georgia are outstanding."

Tom Lemming's top 25 recruiting classes

1 Alabama

2 Ohio State

3 LSU

4 Georgia

5 Oregon

6 Clemson

7 Oklahoma

8 Notre Dame

9 Florida

10 Michigan

11 North Carolina

12 Miami

13 USC

14 Tennessee

15 Wisconsin

16 Texas A&M

17 Texas

18 Arkansas

19 Maryland

20 Ole Miss

21 Penn State

22 Iowa

23 Nebraska

24 Minnesota

25 Virginia