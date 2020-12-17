A football rests on a pylon before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
CBS Sports Network analyst Tom Lemming, who has been covering the national recruiting scene since 1978, has Alabama and Ohio State far ahead of other programs in the 2021 recruiting rankings.
Lemming liked how Arkansas closed Wednesday by adding defensive tackles Cameron Ball and Jalen Williams.
"Cameron Ball has All-American type potential because he has the long arms, the good frame," Lemming said. "Kids in Georgia are outstanding."
Tom Lemming's top 25 recruiting classes
1 Alabama
2 Ohio State
3 LSU
4 Georgia
5 Oregon
6 Clemson
7 Oklahoma
8 Notre Dame
9 Florida
10 Michigan
11 North Carolina
12 Miami
13 USC
14 Tennessee
15 Wisconsin
16 Texas A&M
17 Texas
18 Arkansas
19 Maryland
20 Ole Miss
21 Penn State
22 Iowa
23 Nebraska
24 Minnesota
25 Virginia
