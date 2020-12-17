RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Trio's back after brush with virus

Trio’s, 8201 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, reopened Saturday after a too-close encounter with covid-19 that temporarily quarantined owner-chef Capi Peck and partner Brent Peterson. The dining room is serving at 25% capacity and curbside pick-up has resumed. Peck posted on Facebook that “we also have a new cold plasma filtration system for your safety and ours.”

Speaking of Trio’s, you can see their holiday menu at tinyurl.com/y8gbuz9s: entrees include chicken and dumplings; whole beef tenderloin; pretzel-crusted pork tenderloin with Dijon cream sauce and balsamic reduction drizzle; chicken piccata, boneless chicken breast with a light panko crust and “a buttery sauce with shallots, vermouth, capers, lemon and Italian parsley”; chicken or shrimp enchiladas with black beans and jalapeno rice; lasagna; and chicken spaghetti. Also, appetizers, salads, sides and desserts. Call (501) 221-3330 to place your order by 2 p.m. Monday; pick up by 1:45 p.m. Christmas Eve (Thursday, Dec. 24).

We’re listing other area restaurants’ Christmas, Christmas Eve and pre-Christmas lists below.

■ ■ ■

Hill Station, 2712 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, this week — through today, actually — is matching the tips customers give to employees. “It’s been a tough year for all of us, and we would like to show some appreciation for our servers working through these tough times,” according to a Facebook post (tinyurl.com/y78zfmyh).

East Sixth Brewing Co., 822 E. Sixth St. in Little Rock’s East Village, shut its doors Tuesday afternoon, announcing in a post on Instagram that it was ceasing operations, “both in our taproom and brewery effective immediately.” Brewery owners had closed the taproom indefinitely in early November. The brewery changed its name from Rebel Kettle in June. The post cites the brewery’s struggles, along with other small businesses, especially restaurants and entertainment venues, as the result of the covid-19 pandemic, and suggests patrons “consider giving a gift card to your favorite watering spot as a gift this year.” All of the brewery’s remaining beer, “including a few limited-release barrel-aged bottles,” will show up in local liquor stores and restaurants in coming weeks, the post said.

Certified Pies, which Kreg Stewart and Harlem Wilson are operating out of a shared commercial kitchen at 9813 W. Markham St., Little Rock, offers a range of specialty pizzas — including the Boss Hog Pie (meat lovers), Remix (chicken supreme), Mixtape (veggie supreme), Al Green (chicken Alfredo), Sweet James Jones (Alfredo sauce base, five-cheese blend, crab meat, bacon and green onions), Hole in the Wall (pulled pork pie with pineapple) and Flyin’ Hawaiian (chicken, five-cheese blend, Canadian bacon, pineapple, banana peppers). Build-your-own options are available; gluten-free cauliflower crust is $4.99 extra. They also do wings and salads; hours are 2-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The phone number is (501) 442-5096.

Speaking of pizza, Larry’s Pizza opened an outlet Dec. 9 at 2313 Arkansas 229 in Haskell. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The phone number is (501) 316-4117.

The pandemic sometimes restricts our access to breaking restaurant news, such as the announcement, sometime back in August, that Local Union, in the Prospect building, 1501 N. University Ave., Little Rock, had turned into Charlee’s Goodtime Drinkery. Owner Rodge Arnold told Rock City Eats at the time that his plan was to continue to provide late-night bites and drinks as he took over the open-until-5 a.m. private club license. At one point, hours were 11 a.m.-5 a.m. daily, but according to a recent Facebook post (tinyurl.com/yb5lumuy), pandemic restrictions are partially responsible for scaled-back holiday hours, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 4-11 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, closed for private parties Saturday-Sunday. The phone number is (501) 904-1127.

And local nonprofit Hillcrest Waterbugs is teaming up with The Pizzeria, Trio’s, The Pantry and The Pantry Crest on a “Save Little Rock Restaurants” campaign to benefit struggling eateries and “stimulate local economies through food and sustainable wares.” To that end, they’re selling the “Little Rock Shopping Bag” — created from hemp and organic cotton. Order online at HillcrestWaterbugs.com; for more information, email hillcrestwaterbugs@gmail.com.

■ ■ ■

So here is a very incomplete, noncomprehensive list of area establishments and their Christmas status: open Christmas Eve, open Christmas Day, or are preparing meals for pickup in advance of Christmas Day. We stress that the list is hit-and-miss, based on information we’ve received or spotted on various forms of social (and anti-social) media. Double-checking is a good way to avoid disappointment if situations change between now and then.

We’ll run the list again next week — yes, that’s Christmas Eve — minus the places that will have required order or pickup prior to that. If you wish to have your establishment included, rush an email to the address at the end of the column by noon Monday and we’ll endeavor to get it in.

Note that in the past, most hotel restaurants stayed open on Christmas Day, and so have many, though not all, Asian restaurants. Some of those we’ve included, but many won’t be doing dine-in service because of the pandemic. Best to call ahead and check before venturing out.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Doe’s Eat Place, 1023 W. Markham St., Little Rock: open Christmas Eve, 10 a.m.-midnight, for tamale-only pickups (curbside available). (501) 376-1195

The Faded Rose, 1619 Rebsemen Park Road, Little Rock: open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Christmas Eve. (501) 663-9734

Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock: open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Christmas Eve. (501) 246-4757

Gadwall’s Grill, 7311 North Hills Blvd., North Little Rock: open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Christmas Eve. (501) 834-1840

Mama’s Gyros Grill, 3309 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood: open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Christmas Eve. (501) 833-0306

Milano’s Italian Grill, 6100 Stone Road (at Cantrell Road), Little Rock: open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Christmas Eve. (501) 367-8255

Sauce(d) Bar and Oven, 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock: open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Christmas Eve. (501) 353-1534

SO Restaurant-Bar, 3610 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock: Open 4-10 p.m. Christmas Eve. (501) 663-1464

Star of India, 301 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock: open 11 a.m.-2:45 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Christmas Eve. (501) 227-9900

YaYa’s Euro Bistro, Promenade at Chenal, 17711 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (final seating at 7) Christmas Eve. (501) 821-1144

Yellow Rocket Concepts: All restaurants, all locations (Big Orange, Local Lime, Lost Forty, ZaZa and Heights Taco & Tamale Co.) will be open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Christmas Eve.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Black Bear Diner, 2724 Lakewood Village Drive, North Little Rock: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering three-course holiday dinners for single diners or as Family Meals to Go — Prime Rib, Holiday Ham or Roasted Turkey, with sides and dessert. (501) 812-0393

Great Wall, 4808 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, open — takeout only — 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Taj Mahal, 1520 Market St., Little Rock, open Christmas Day, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. (501) 520-4900

CHRISTMAS AT CHAINS

And the RetailMeNot coupon site has rounded up a list of chain restaurants expecting to open Christmas Day:

Benihana. Lunch and dinner.

Lunch and dinner. Buffalo Wild Wings. Hours may vary by location.

Hours may vary by location. Denny’s. 24/7 Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, options include turkey and dressing dinner pack, cinnamon roll pancake breakfast and pumpkin or pecan pies.

24/7 Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, options include turkey and dressing dinner pack, cinnamon roll pancake breakfast and pumpkin or pecan pies. Domino’s Pizza. Hours may vary.

Hours may vary. IHOP. Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours may vary.

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours may vary. McDonald’s. Hours may vary.

Hours may vary. Starbucks. Most outlets will be open.

Most outlets will be open. Waffle House, of course, is open 24/7/365.

MEALS IN ADVANCE

Brood & Barley, 411 Main St., North Little Rock, is preparing Christmas dinner options serving 4-6: beef tenderloin ($265) or oven-roasted salmon ($200), served with Copper Penny brown butter braised carrots, lemon garlic broccolini, roasted beet salad, garlic mashed potatoes, dinner rolls with butter, a whole cheesecake and “Dave’s famous egg nog!” It’s all available a la carte if you just want sides or the main dish. Call (501) 400-8967 by Tuesday to order; pick up before 3 p.m. Dec. 24.

Ciao Baci, 605 Beechwood St., Little Rock, has a take-and-bake holiday menu that requires 24-hour notice. Visit facebook.com/ciaobacihillcrest.

Cracker Barrel outlets are closed Christmas Day, but you can order Christmas dinner packages, complete with ham, sides and choice of pie, online — at least 24 hours in advance of planned pickup, Monday through 1 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Cypress Social, 7103 Cock of the Walk Lane, off Maumelle Boulevard, North Little Rock, is offering house-smoked whole turkeys, bone-in pineapple-cherry-porter beer-glazed ham, corn maque choux with andouille sausage, green bean casserole, country hash brown bake and red velvet cake, in various portions, or as part of a comprehensive Holiday Turkey or Ham Feast. Place your order by 9 p.m. Saturday, pick up noon-5 p.m. Wednesday or Dec. 24. All orders come cold with detailed reheating instructions. Call (501) 916-2670 or visit tinyurl.com/y9qwaq98.

The Delta Biscuit Co. food truck is offering CinnaBiscuits, biscuits and gravy, Christmas casserole, biscuit french toast, biscuits and pimento cheese. To place an order, email deltabiscuitscompany@gmail.com; include your order, full name and phone number, and “pay your Square invoice ASAP.” Pickup will be after noon Wednesday; for another $10 they’ll deliver.

The Filipino Munchies food truck (tinyurl.com/y56rzrfe) is offering pancit, frozen lumpia and leche flan, with pickup Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day. All orders must be placed by Saturday with $10 deposit.

Graffiti’s, 7811 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, has a holiday menu that includes minestrone or pumpkin soup; hickory-smoked ham, sweet potato casserole or Lyonnaise-style potatoes on the side; and take-and-bake items — lasagna, Alfredo, spaghetti and meatballs, baked ziti with chicken and cheese ravioli. Order by Tuesday, schedule pick-up or delivery prior to Christmas Eve. Call (501) 224-9079 or visit tinyurl.com/y8djmo4u.

The holiday menu at La Terraza Rum & Lounge, 3000 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, includes traditional Venezuelan pan de jamon, ensalada gallina, pernil al horno (pork), hallacas (Venezuelan tamales), tapas and desserts. Order before Monday. Call (501) 251-8261 or visit tinyurl.com/y928wsre.

Lindsey’s Hospitality House & BBQ, 207 Curtis Sykes Drive, North Little Rock, is putting together Smoked or Baked Turkey ($49.99) or Smoked Ham ($54.99) meals, serving 10-12, include cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls; also an option: a barbecue combo meal platter (one smoked chicken, a pound each of sliced barbecue pork, beef, ribs and smoked links, $49.99). Sides, pies and cakes are also available. Call (501) 374-5707 or visit lindseysbbqnmore.com.

Loca Luna and next-door Red Door are putting together meal packages — turkey, ham, prime rib, tenderloin steak or shish kebabs, with a whole load of comfort-food sides and a few desserts. Order by phone — Loca Luna, (501) 663-4666, or Red Door, (501) 666-8482 — and pick up at Loca Luna, 3519 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday or noon-6 p.m. Dec 24.

See the menu at Petit & Keet, 1620 Market St., Little Rock, at tinyurl.com/yadpdhax. Whole and half prime rib, roasted winter vegetables, caramelized onion scalloped potatoes, poblano mac & cheese, spiced sweet potato casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, spinach and artichoke dip and red velvet cake are available separately or all together as part of a $375 holiday feast. Place orders by Saturday; pick-up will be noon -5 p.m. Wednesday.

Simmons Bank Arena, East Broadway and Interstate 30, North Little Rock, will have four ready-to-go (fully cooked and chilled) meal packages, three of which feature a quantity of sliced turkey breast with gravy, buttermilk cornbread dressing, herbed mashed potatoes, green beans with sauteed onions, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, 20 dinner rolls, pumpkin and pecan pie. The one that serves 10 is $250; that serves eight, $230; that serves six, $200. Or you can order four pounds of sliced baked brown sugar glazed ham for $60, serving 8-10. Prices include taxes and fees and come with reheating instructions. All orders must be placed by 5 p.m. today; pick them up 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday or Wednesday. A full menu and heating instructions are available at bit.ly/3mHymH7. Visit simmonsbankarena.com.

All eight Arkansas locations of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will offer a “Holiday Take and Bake,” including a whole roasted chicken, cheddar mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, a tomato/cucumber salad, a Caesar salad and a dozen cookies. Order at tinyurl.com/y8x6xgdd; an email with directions to pay will go out on Monday Dec. 21; pick up 2-8 p.m. Wednesday or 10 a.m.-2 p.m Dec. 24.

