Virus cases shift plans of 6 more school districts

Rising covid-19 cases have caused six more Arkansas school districts to pivot to remote learning just before schools head into their winter breaks, according to the Arkansas Department of Education.

Those school districts decided to pivot all or some of their students to remote learning beginning Wednesday and today. Many of the school districts won’t return to in-person teaching until after their winter breaks end after New Year’s Day, superintendents said.

The pivots to remote learning are being driven by local outbreaks among students and staff members, causing staff shortages, superintendents said.

This week, there have been 17 modifications to instruction plans due to covid-19, raising the total to 59 for the month, according to Kimberly Mundell, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Education. In November, there were 126 modifications to instruction due to the coronavirus.

In the Fordyce School District, Superintendent Judy Hubbell decided to pivot the entire district to remote learning Wednesday with 13 staff members who are sick or quarantining. Hubbell said she originally decided to pivot just grades seven through 12 to virtual instruction, but after more than 200 students were absent on Wednesday, she made the decision to send all students home.

“I had hoped to complete the semester with face-to-face instruction, but that is simply not going to be possible,” Hubbell said in a statement.

Along with Fordyce, the Parkers Chapel, Dover, Pulaski County Special, Dierks and Lafayette County school districts have fully or partially pivoted to remote learning.

The Parkers Chapel district in El Dorado moved to virtual instruction beginning Wednesday “due to an increased number of positive Covid-19 tests and a large portion of our faculty being quarantined,” Parkers Chapel Superintendent Michael J. White said in a statement.









[Interactive tables not showing up above? Click here to see them: arkansasonline.com/schools]

The school district will return to in-person learning Jan. 4 after its winter break, he said.

“We feel that it is best for our community and school district to cancel on campus instruction to decrease contact and prevent any possible spread,” White said in the statement.

At Oak Grove Elementary School and Maumelle Middle School in Pulaski County, officials have “quarantined an increasing number of staff and students” after close contact with the virus, according to a news release. The students at those schools will return to campus on Jan. 5 after the winter break, according to the news release.

While some pivots to at-home learning affect entire school districts, others are isolated to select grade levels. In the Lafayette County School District in southwest Arkansas, only kindergarten and first grade students will pivot to remote schooling after staff members came in contact with covid-19, Superintendent Robert Edwards said.

“We’re a small, rural school district; we just have two teachers per grade,” Edwards said.

There have also been outbreaks in other grades, with 14 fifth-grade students quarantining. The entire district will shift to at-home learning on Monday, just ahead of its winter break, Edwards said.

In the Little Rock School District, 10 more staff members and students tested positive for covid-19 while 66 quarantined, according to numbers released by the district Wednesday.

At Romine Elementary School, 19 students are quarantining after one tested positive, according to a report from the Little Rock School District. Last week in the district, there were 57 cases and 437 people who quarantined.

Universities continue to see an increase in case counts, as the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville reported 65 active cases on campus among students and employees, while the University of Arkansas at Little Rock reported eight active cases among students and staff members Wednesday.

Arkansas Tech University reported six active cases on its Russellville campus and none on the Ozark campus on Wednesday.

Arkansas State University had 32 active cases, according to data on its website.