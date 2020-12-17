Christmas Wish List: Washington County Animal Shelter, Bella Vista Animal Shelter

Mary Workman, kennel supervisor, carries a dog to be microchipped,†Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Washington County Animal Shelter in Fayetteville. The Best Friends Animal Society of Northwest Arkansas hosted a free drive-thru event to microchip and pet ID people's pets. Check out nwaonline.com/201206Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Northwest Arkansas is blessed with a large number of nonprofit agencies that, together, meet just about every need. These organizations are supported by the generosity of the community.

Continuing today and for the next few weeks — in keeping with a holiday tradition — the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will share “wish lists” from local charitable organizations. Even in this unusual holiday season, we hope to give you, our readers, opportunities to play Santa and give something back to those who spend all year giving.

And if you’re one of those nonprofits, whether you produce theater, serve those with disabilities, fight for healthier Arkansans or showcase art, let us help your organization spread the word by sending your wish list to ourtown@nwadg.com. Wish lists will continue through Jan. 7 in the Our Town section.

FRIENDS OF LESTER C. HOWICK WASHINGTON COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER

What we do: The Washington County Animal Shelter works to lower the number of animal nuisance problems in the county and to increase the number of animals returned to their homes or adopted into loving homes.

Address: 801 W. Clydesdale Drive in Fayetteville

Contact: Tammy Harp, assistant director, washingtoncountyar.gov/government/departments-a-e/animal-shelter or (479) 695-3450

Wish list: Puppy milk replacer; quart-size freezer bags; bleach; black dry erase markers; isopropyl alcohol; Clorox wipes; dog toys

Address: 32 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista

Website: bellavista-animalshelter .org

Contact: Tori Fritz, assistant manager, (479) 855-6020 or email victoriafritz30@gmail.com

Wish list: The shelter has wish lists on Amazon Smile and Chewy.com but always needs high-quality power-chewers; calming chews; baby shampoo; Bar Keepers Friend; large blankets/towels/comforters for mamas and babies; pill pocket treats; aerosol cheese; center-pull paper towels; Vetericyn; hydrogen peroxide; dish soap; hip/ joint supplements; dryer sheets; whitening shampoos; and Oster freshening spray. Volunteers needed to be dog walkers, cat cuddlers, fosters and pet detectives.

BELLA VISTA ANIMAL SHELTER

What we do: Bella Vista An-dry dog food and dry cat food (Purina One, Nutro, Pure Balance, Rachel Ray); Purina dry kitten chow and Fancy Feast canned kitten food; Purina One dry puppy food; clay cat litter; kitchen trash bags (13 gallon); large heavy-duty trash bags (33 gallon); paper towels; bleach; liquid laundry detergent; dryer sheets; dish soap; Odo Ban sanitizer; gently used and clean blankets and rubber-backed rugs.

