Police: Little Rock woman shot, wounded in front of 1-year-old son

A gun was fired at a Little Rock woman several times outside of a quick stop while her 1-year-old son was in the back seat of her car, police said.

Maria Collins, 27, told police that Chrisstanna Birdon was trying to start a fight with her at Asher One Stop, 2608 S. Maple St., about 3 miles west-southwest of the Interstate 30/Interstate 630 interchange. Collins said she told Birdon that she didn’t want to fight because she was holding her son, according to an incident report.

As Collins was putting her son in the back seat of her car, Birdon struck the back of Collins’ head with her fist, police said.

The two women then pulled out of their parking spots at the same time, and Birdon’s vehicle struck the front of Collins’ car, the report states.

Collins told police that Birdon then got out of her car and fired four shots. One of the shots struck Collins in her left wrist, according to police.

Collins said she drove home to drop off her son, and then a relative brought her to the UAMS Medical Center for treatment, the report states.

The report doesn’t specify any possible motive, or whether the two women previously knew each other.