Benton County's Quorum Court wraps up 2020 business

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County's Quorum Court wrapped up this year's business Thursday night.

The meeting was held online because of covid-19 concerns. The court had just two new items to consider.

Court members voted to transfer $500,000 from the general fund to the employee health insurance fund to cover the remainder of the fiscal year as part of a budget cleanup.

Also included was $125,000 in election and county clerk budget adjustments to cover additional staffing and postage related to the recent elections. The county estimates it will receive $78,000 in reimbursement from cities related to election costs, comptroller Brenda Guenther said.

There also was a transfer of $101,978 from the general fund to the substance abuse grant line required to cover a cash outlay already made. However, once money is received, it will go to the general fund as a reimbursement since the money will not be received before to the end of the year, Guenther said.

The budget cleanup was first discussed and approved by the Finance Committee earlier this month.

The court also agreed to amend planning and development regulations to clarify the ability for a resident to appeal a decision of the Planning Board in Circuit Court, as provided in state statute 14-17-211.

Initially, the item was brought to the Committee of the Whole on Oct. 13 by Justice of the Peace Joshua Bryant, Planning Director Taylor Reamer said.

Planning staff then brought the matter to the Planning Board on Nov. 4, and a public hearing was held Nov. 18. The proposed amendment was unanimously approved by the Planning Board and forwarded it to the Committee of the Whole earlier this month where it was recommended the item be forwarded to the Quorum Court for consideration, Reamer said.

The meeting was the last for eight justices of the peace -- Bryant in District 2, Debra Hobbs in District 3, Pat Adams in District 6, Jerry Snow in District 7, Shirley Sandlin in District 8, Michelle Chiocco in District 10, James Furgason in District 12 and Kenny Bierman in District 14.

Bryant won election to the District 96 state representative seat in November, Hobbs, Adams, Sandlin and Chiocco didn't seek reelection and Snow, Furgason and Bierman were appointed to their seats and were unable to run for reelection.

Orientation for the eight new justices of the peace also was held online Thursday afternoon.

Justices of the peace who will take office in January include Ken Farmer in District 2, Richard McKeehan in District 3, Brian Armas in District 6, Joseph Bollinger in District 7, Joel Jones in District 8, Renona Crowden in District 10, Ron Homeyer in District 12 and Leigh Nogy in District 14.

Fifteen Republicans will make up the new court.