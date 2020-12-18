Colts' Scott continues to deliver as both receiver, running back

Rivercrest is known for its great legacy of athletes over the years.

Keshawn Scott has put himself in that group.

The senior wide receiver is one of the Colts' top offensive leaders this season entering the Class 4A state championship game Saturday afternoon against Shiloh Christian at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Scott, 5-9, 164 pounds, is a threat as a receiver and as a running back.

This season for the Colts (13-0), Scott has caught 70 passes for 1,361 yards and 18 touchdowns, and has rushed for 642 yards and 9 scores on 64 carries. He's averaging 19.4 yards per catch and 10 yards a carry.

"He's an excellent player," Rivercrest Coach Johnny Fleming said. "He's as good of a wide receiver as I've seen in the state.

"He hasn't had many offers. Somebody is missing out on a good player."

While he's appreciative of the season he's had individually, Scott, who has received college interest from Henderson State University and Missouri Baptist, said he's focused on the rest of his team.

"I know I was leading the state in receiving yards at one point," Scott said. "But right now, I'm thinking about what we've done."

The biggest play of the season for Scott came on the ground last Friday in the Class 4A semifinals. Rivercrest was trailing Warren 35-34, and the Colts were without their senior quarterback Kam Turner, who turned his right ankle earlier in the game.

Fleming had Scott at quarterback and he rushed 65 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to give the Colts a 40-35 lead. The Colts added two more touchdowns by sophomore running back Jaden Stovall to earn a 55-35 victory and clinch a spot in the Class 4A state championship game. Scott finished the game with 17 carries for 201 yards and 2 touchdowns. He credited his teammates for getting him into the end zone.

"Our O-line, they opened it up for me," Scott said. "I talked to our fullback, Omar Phillips, and I told him where I wanted to run. We did it."

Rivercrest's success in 2020, Scott said, began in the offseason. The Colts slumped to a 7-4 record and a first-round exit at Nashville last season. For the Rivercrest community, and especially for Scott, last year's results were unacceptable.

"We knew we didn't want to have a repeat of last year," Scott said. "We talked about it a lot in the offseason and the start of the season."

The Colts face Shiloh Christian (13-1), which has not lost a game to an Arkansas school this season. The Saints' lone loss was to Sand Springs, Okla., in nonconference play.

"I think they're a really good team," Scott said. "They're always in the right spot. It's going to be about whoever wants it more."

Rivercrest has won three state championships (1985, 2010 and 2017). Scott was a freshman in 2017 and didn't play on that title team.

He said he hopes he can call himself a state champion Saturday in Little Rock.

"If we were to win it, it would be big for us," Scott said.