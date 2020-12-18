Former Bentonville Tiger commits to walk on at Arkansas

ROGERS HERITAGE VS BENTONVILLE - Preston Crawford (1) of Bentonvilled is surrounded by Heritage defenders at Tiger Stadium, Bentonville, AR, on Friday October 11 2019, Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

Former Bentonville Tiger Preston Crawford has agreed to be a preferred walkon at Arkansas.

Crawford, 6-0, 195 pounds, rushed for just over 1,100 yards with 26 touchdowns as a senior in 2020. He was a two-time All-State selection.

He spent the fall semester at Northwest Arkansas Communty College and will be enrolling at Arkansas in January.

Bentonville coach Jody Grant believes Crawford will be a good addition for the Hogs.

"He had multiple offers out of high school, but had his sights set on being a Hog," Grant said. "He has patiently waited for that opportunity, and now it’s here. He’s a talented running back, with great vision, ball security, and catches the ball out of the backfield very well too. He will be a nice addition to their running back room."