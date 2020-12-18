FRIDAY, DEC. 18: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

Here are this week’s five important things to know about the coronavirus.

• Arkansas has 194,543 confirmed and probable cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted Dec. 18. State health officials also have reported 3,112 covid-19 deaths and 169,745 recoveries.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Dec. 10 that he was renewing his declaration of a public health emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic and that he would ask the Legislature to meet as a Committee of the Whole to "support and affirm the current public emergency." Legislative leaders said later they won’t meet before year’s end.

• Arkansas began distributing its initial 25,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine this week to health care workers. UAMS Medical Center and Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock on Dec. 15 each received two trays, with each tray containing 975 doses. Sixteen other hospitals and the Health Department received one tray each. Other shipments were designated for pharmacies to deliver the vaccine to about 60 smaller hospitals.

• Arkansas’ official death toll from the coronavirus rose Dec. 16 by 58, setting a one-day high for the second time in less than a week. State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said the acceleration in deaths is “the result of the sustained high number of cases that we are experiencing in Arkansas.”

• Hutchinson said Dec. 15 that the Health Department was conducting a 10-day "compliance blitz" to enforce its rules for businesses. A Health Department spokesman said the enforcement effort started Dec. 7 "and included a focus on facilities that will likely see high volumes of customers in the weeks approaching the Christmas holiday."