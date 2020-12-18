DEAR HELOISE: I recently tried to adopt a dog from various rescue groups after my elderly dog died, only to find they want $300 to $400, and $500 or more, for a dog. They also want personal information like a driver's license, Social Security number, date of birth, income, etc., before even seeing a dog. Rescue groups seem more of a business than a rescue.

I am sure many are legitimate, but so far I have found none that will let me see a dog before handing over personal information or money.

-- Lori S., via email

DEAR READER: There are a number of animal rescue sites that are actually scams. Never hand over personal information until you actually see an animal you want to adopt. You have every right to ask questions about a dog you're interested in taking home, such as: How did the dog happen to come to the shelter? Has this dog ever been returned to the shelter? Can a dog be returned if things don't work out?

Always stick with a rescue group that has a good reputation. And remember that rescued dogs don't come free. Rescue groups have their own bills to pay. There may be medical expenses, food, shelter and more. But above all, google any rescue group. They want you to meet their requirements, but they need to meet your requirements, too.

DEAR HELOISE: As I pass through the streets, I see many people have very nice lampposts, but trees and bushes cover their front door, sidewalk and driveway.

Anyone can be hiding behind the bushes at night, when it is dark. They should cut them down so there is light when walking to their door. Thank you.

-- Reader in

Youngstown, Ohio

DEAR READER: You bring up a very good point that shrubs should be pruned away from windows and doors for safety reasons. However, homeowners should also install motion detection lighting, strong locks and fences. An alarm system might be an idea worth considering, depending on your where you live.

DEAR HELOISE: I streamline my day onto one sheet of paper. I write down appointments, phone calls I need to make, what my kids have scheduled, work tasks I need to accomplish or what's for dinner, on one page each day. It makes it easy to have everything laid out before me, and at the end of the day, I have a sense of accomplishment as I toss out the marked-off list.

-- Jan in California

