Hogs’ Johnson to seek waiver

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said Thursday Kamani Johnson, a 6-7 junior transfer from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, is appealing to the NCAA for a waiver to be eligible to play for the Razorbacks immediately when he joins the team for the spring semester.

“Since I’ve been a part of college basketball, I cannot figure out the waiver situation,” said Musselman, who expressed frustration last year when the NCAA denied Connor Vanover’s appeal. “Because we’ve had as many transfers as anybody in the country and done as many waivers, but have not had great success with it at times.

“But Kamani has indicated to us that he would like to play. His family would like him to play immediately. So all you can do is fill out the paperwork to the best of your ability. I have great confidence that from a compliance standpoint, we’ll put the paperwork in and just see where it goes.”

The NCAA announced this week it has approved a proposal to allow transfers immediate eligibility this season, but Musselman said he believes the waiver applies to players who began the fall semester at their new school, not a mid-year transfer like Johnson.

“But we will put in a waiver and see what happens,” Musselman said.

Musselman said Johnson hasn’t been cleared to practice yet with the Razorbacks as he waits for his grades at UALR to be posted.

“Basically we just wait on compliance to tell us [when Johnson can join the team],” Musselman said. “Hopefully soon.”

Johnson averaged 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.7 minutes per game last season to help the Trojans win the Sun Belt Conference championship. He hit 144 of 198 free throws.