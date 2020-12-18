Hogs' newest class has several talents

The University of Arkansas signed 23 athletes to national football letters of intent Wednesday. The class ranked No. 18 nationally by veteran recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, while other services listed the Hogs from No. 20 to No. 26.

The class comes in all shapes, sizes and talents.

Most likely to knock out an opponent? Linebacker Christopher Paul Jr., 6-1, 235 pounds, of Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County, is the most likely candidate because he's already knocked a receiver silly.

In a midseason 38-7 victory over Forsyth (Ga.) Mary Persons, Paul delivered a vicious blow to a receiver after a reception and 5-yard gain that kept him on the ground for about 20 seconds. The dazed and bewildered receiver was combative when the school trainer tried to assist.

Most likely to win over the Arkansas fans? There's several signees who have contiguous and likable personalities. Offensive lineman Cole Carson, 6-6, 290, of Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest, is as blue-collar as any prospect I've met over the years.

He and his grandfather Sonny Belcher co-own a 400-acre ranch with FI and Brahman cattle they work on a daily basis. When not in school, he said he usually arrives at his grandfather's house at around 7 a.m. most mornings to eat breakfast, drink coffee and plan out the day.

When interviewing Carson, words like "reckon" and "itty-bitty" might be spoken while wearing his huge appreciative smile. When asked what makes him angry? He responded, "I don't get angry."

After getting to know Carson the past 10 months, words like "refreshing, genuine, grateful and respectful" come to mind when describing him.

Most underrated signee? This is an easy one for me. Defensive tackle Solomon Wright, 6-1, 280, of Vian, Okla., has impressed me since the first time I saw his highlight video as a sophomore.

Explosive, powerful and hard to block come to mind when watching him. He chose Arkansas over scholarship offers Texas Tech, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Memphis and others. Add two to three more inches in height and Wright would've possessed offers from most of the national powers.

His style of play is similar to former Hog and All SEC defensive tackle Darius Philon, who proved difficult to block.

How well he adjusts against bigger, more talented offensive linemen in the SEC will determine how he fares. I wouldn't bet against him.

Upside: Quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-4, 215, of Little Rock Parkview, comes to mind. He has an elite arm, good speed, obvious good size and is a physical runner. He has the tools but will have to be developed by offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. If Briles can hone in Rogers' talent, his ceiling is very high.

Should things not work out at quarterback, Rogers could be a good candidate to be moved to tight end.

Signee who reminds one of a current Razorback? Athlete Raheim Sanders, 6-2, 210, of Rockledge, Fla., has similar size, speed and play-making ability of receiver Treylon Burks.

Sanders had 391 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns; and 317 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns as a senior while also returning 4 kickoff for 237 yards and 1 touchdown. Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said during Wednesday's Zoom meeting with members of the media that Sanders would see action at receiver and running back. Sounds familiar.

Future leader in football and in life: Quarterback Lucas Coley, 6-2, 205, of San Antonio Cornerstone Christian, is an excellent communicator who grabs the attention of people while coming across as a natural leader.

He's a very focused athlete who is willing to put in the work to achieve his goals. His work ethic and ability to lead will likely see him become a team captain before he ends his career as a Razorback.

Most likely to be a TV broadcaster: Safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-0, 203, of Kansas City Lincoln College Prep, has an infectious smile and personality while having the gift of gab.

He and Coley were leaders of the group chats that helped the class get to know one another and bond.

"He's super funny. He's like the class clown of the group," Coley has said. Hamilton-Jordan's likability is a trait that would serve him well should he be the next ex-jock who chooses to go into broadcast profession.

