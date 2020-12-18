Happy birthday (Dec. 18): You make decisions to support long-term relationships, finances and health. The action required may not be as convenient or fun as some options, and yet your choice will still be intensely satisfying. This is a pleasurable journey to a prosperous future.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You call yourself "easy-going" because you're pretty accepting of situations and people. Although, when it comes down to it, you're not so easily won. It takes a special combination to light you up, which happens today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If life's a journey, then follow the rules of a savvy traveler; don't overpack. If you bring half as much as you want to, you'll be unencumbered. Rule two: Take twice as much money as you think you'll need.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If you have a choice, it's better to copy someone who is already doing the work than to gather up theoretical knowledge. You could spend hours learning and still not have the practical experience necessary to do the job.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You've the sense that you're getting ready for something, though you may not be sure what. The vision is as faint as a drive-in movie played in the dead of noon. Don't you worry. Dusk comes soon enough.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If the best you can say of a connection is that it's easy, then you've said a lot. Sometimes the best camaraderie is lighthearted, breezy and even somewhat insubstantial, as it gives you a break from the burdensome side of life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have the urge to share what you know, and it's important that you do so. People will be better for it. Just don't expect a response. This is new information, will need to be repeated and will take time to soak in.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Charm may be your go-to, but it won't be your bread and butter. (Man does not live by bread alone.) Give extra attention to the tangible takeaway. What are you really offering?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You successfully resist the urge to react to frustrating circumstances. Cool people keep their cool. Also, the calm allows your mind to move easily into problem-solving mode.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your attitude impresses others and makes your life a lot more pleasant. It boils down to this: No matter what you encounter, you turn it into something good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): No matter how spectacularly enticing the deal is, it still isn't worth chasing after. If the other people involved get that your offering is valuable, they'll come after it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Much of your success hinges on sticking with the focus and topics that inspire, entertain, forward the action, engender trust and feel all-around wholesome and healthy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Fear can topple you, or you can topple fear. When you think about all the things you do now that you couldn't do before, you realize just how effective you are when you face fear head-on.

GREAT CONJUNCTION PRE-SHOW

As Jupiter and Saturn race to embrace, there’s a strong sense of anticipation hanging in the air on the subject of help. Like the hopeful stranded on a remote island sending smoke signals to alert the sky of their presence, we wonder what the chances are that help really is on the way. Align the beach rocks to spell out your request.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: Graciousness is overlooking mistakes in order to keep a connection intact.

Graciousness is overlooking mistakes in order to keep a connection intact. TAURUS: Your resources are well-spent on making yourself and what you’re offering extremely attractive.

Your resources are well-spent on making yourself and what you’re offering extremely attractive. GEMINI: The way you talk will intrigue, challenge and delight.

The way you talk will intrigue, challenge and delight. CANCER: There is always a negotiation to be made, even between those who are extremely set in their ways.

There is always a negotiation to be made, even between those who are extremely set in their ways. LEO: The power of one is unmistakable, the power of two unexpectedly exponential.

The power of one is unmistakable, the power of two unexpectedly exponential. VIRGO: Do not assume to understand people’s social status. Words like “single” mean something different to each individual.

Do not assume to understand people’s social status. Words like “single” mean something different to each individual. LIBRA: Matching up on some random aesthetic or minor minutia — you can take it as a fortuitous sign.

Matching up on some random aesthetic or minor minutia — you can take it as a fortuitous sign. SCORPIO: When the chemistry is good, the margins of tolerable error generously expand.

When the chemistry is good, the margins of tolerable error generously expand. SAGITTARIUS: Singles find fulfillment with someone off-type. Couples bond over an unusual challenge.

Singles find fulfillment with someone off-type. Couples bond over an unusual challenge. CAPRICORN: The importance of common courtesy cannot be overstated. Do not interrupt or allow others to interrupt you.

The importance of common courtesy cannot be overstated. Do not interrupt or allow others to interrupt you. AQUARIUS: Every relationship has its tradeoffs and finds equilibrium in its own way.

Every relationship has its tradeoffs and finds equilibrium in its own way. PISCES: Even very independent people with no interest in partnering up may still want to connect on deeper levels.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Sagittarius and Aquarius are two bold souls. Sagittarius loves to explore, and Aquarius loves to experiment. These two motives are often satisfied within the same activities, so it is pretty easy for this couple to strike on fun dating activities even in times of quarantine. Sagittarius loves the chase and Aquarius is difficult to pin down, especially when it comes to love. It’s a relationship of ongoing excitement.