• Victor Gevers, 44, a Dutch computer hacker who logged into President Donald Trump's Twitter account six years ago by guessing the password: "yourefired," reported to authorities that he did it again in October by accurately guessing the password was "maga2020!"

• Skylar Mack, 18, a U.S. college student from Georgia, and Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, of the Cayman Islands, will appeal a ruling sentencing them to four months in prison after they pleaded guilty to violating covid-19 measures imposed by the island, their attorney said.

• Joel Wohlfeil, a superior court judge in San Diego, dealt a setback to California coronavirus pandemic orders, ruling that two strip clubs, as well as county restaurants can remain open and make their own decisions on how to provide a safe environment for dancers and patrons.

• Fate Winslow, a Louisiana man who was sentenced to life under the state's repeat offender law after being convicted of selling $20 in marijuana to undercover officers, was freed after 12 years in prison when a judge resentenced him to time served.

• Jeremy Fitzgerald, 34, and Turliscea Turner, 29, both of Memphis, face federal kidnapping charges, accused of taking a 2-year-old child for whom Turner babysat and demanding ransom from the boy's aunt, then leaving the child alone at a Goodwill store in Mississippi, prosecutors said.

• Thomas Bailey, 33, of Foley, Ala., convicted of multiple sex crimes involving children in a case that began with a tip to a school guidance counselor, was sentenced to consecutive terms amounting to 496 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Colin Fisher, 45, a British citizen who pleaded guilty to spending three years plotting to violate a U.S. embargo by smuggling industrial power-generating equipment from Florida to Iran, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

• Scott Charmoli, 60, of Grafton, Wis., a dentist accused of damaging his patients' teeth so he could bill insurance companies more than $2 million for crown procedures, was charged with fraud and making false statements, prosecutors said.

• James Lee James Jr., 33, who had been released from jail on bond in a fatal shooting earlier this year, declared his innocence to reporters after his arrest on a murder charge in the shooting of a 19-year-old man at a weekend Christmas party in Prichard, Ala.