Vaccination start-up seen as near in Israel

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, center, attend the arrival of over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel. Israel plans to begin vaccinating millions of its citizens against COVID-19 this month after Netanyahu personally reached out to the head of the Pfizer pharmaceuticals company. The timetable is very different for the Palestinians, who live under Israeli military rule but have no idea when vaccinations will arrive as they largely fend for themselves in the face of an intense worldwide competition for scarce supplies. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File )

RAMALLAH, West Bank -- Israel will begin rolling out a major coronavirus vaccination campaign next week after the prime minister reached out personally to the head of a major drug company. Millions of Palestinians living under Israeli control will have to wait much longer.

Worldwide, rich nations are snatching up scarce supplies of new vaccines as poor countries largely rely on a World Health Organization program that has yet to get off the ground. There are few places where the competition is playing out in closer proximity than in Israel and the territories it has occupied for more than half a century.

Next year could bring a sharp divergence in the trajectory of the pandemic, which until now has blithely ignored the national boundaries and political enmities of the Middle East. Israelis could soon return to normal life and an economic revival, even as the virus continues to menace Palestinian towns and villages just a few miles away.

Israel reached an agreement with the Pfizer pharmaceutical company to supply 8 million doses of its newly approved vaccine.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Israel has mobile vaccination units with refrigerators that can keep the Pfizer shots at the required minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. It plans to begin vaccinations as soon as next week, with a capacity of more than 60,000 shots a day. Israel reached a separate agreement with Moderna earlier this month to purchase 6 million doses of its vaccine -- enough for another 3 million Israelis.

Palestinians will have to wait for the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank in accordance with interim peace agreements reached in the 1990s.

The Palestinian Authority hopes to get vaccines through a WHO-led partnership with humanitarian organizations known as COVAX, which aims to provide free vaccines for up to 20% of the population of poor countries, many of which have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the WHO said Thursday that countries in the Asia-Pacific region are not guaranteed to have early access to covid-19 shots and urged them to adopt a long-term approach to the pandemic.

"The development of safe and effective vaccines is one thing. Producing them in adequate quantities and reaching everyone who needs them is another," WHO Regional Director Dr. Takeshi Kasai told reporters in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

While some countries that have independent vaccine purchase agreements might start vaccination campaigns in the coming months, others could see vaccination begin in the middle or late 2021, said Dr. Socorro Escalante, WHO's coordinator for essential medicines and health technologies.

"It's important to emphasize that most, if not all, the countries in the Western Pacific region are a part of the COVAX Facility," said Escalante. "Within the COVAX Facility we are expecting that the vaccines will be coming in on the second quarter of 2021."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rDyPLDdN3A]

Separately, Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf said Thursday that he believes his country has failed to protect the elderly in care homes from the effects of the pandemic.

"I think we have failed. We have a large number who have died and that is terrible. It is something we all suffer with," the monarch said.

His comments followed the conclusions presented Tuesday by an independent commission that looked into Sweden's handling of the pandemic. It said that elderly care in Sweden has major structural shortcomings and authorities have proved unprepared and ill-equipped to meet the pandemic.

Sweden has stood out among European and other nations for the way it has handled the pandemic, long not mandating lockdowns but relying on citizens' sense of civic duty. The Scandinavian country has seen more than 7,800 virus-related deaths.

Information for this article was contributed by Jelal Hassan, Ilan Ben Zion, Fares Akram, Jan M. Olsen and Victoria Milko of The Associated Press.