New LRSD board holds procedural 1st meeting

An elected, sworn-in School Board for the Little Rock School District met Thursday for the first time in nearly six years, using the time in part to select Vicki Hatter as president and to draw for staggered term lengths of two to five years.

The board's first meeting was a long one -- starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending close to 11 p.m. It was devoted in large part to a discussion about instructional delivery for the coming second semester during the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Board members ultimately voted to have Superintendent Mike Poore propose dates for a special meeting to examine the board's authority on making decisions regarding student and employee health safety, as well as to get guidance from public health experts and input from the public.

The new nine-member board was elected by voters in the Nov. 3 general election and a Dec. 1 runoff election.

Those elections came after the Arkansas Board of Education voted late last year to conditionally release the 21,000-student district from state control after the election of a local board. The district was placed under state authority and its board dissolved in January 2015 because six schools were labeled as academically distressed.

Little Rock attorney Keith Billingsley on Thursday guided the new board through its election of a president, vice president, secretary, disbursing officer and legislative liaison. That was followed by a board discussion and ultimately a vote to revise the district's policy on three-year School Board terms to five-year terms.

School Board member Ali Noland nominated Hatter to be the board's president. Board member Evelyn Callaway seconded the motion.

"She has been incredibly involved as a parent and a community organizer," Noland said. "I can't think of anyone who has more goodwill and trust from the community and who will show that we are really listening to our parents and teachers and students."

Hatter was elected in a 7-2 vote over School Board member Michael Mason, who was nominated by board member Jeff Wood, but Wood's motion died for lack of a second, which is required for a vote to proceed.

Wood said Mason, a Little Rock School District graduate and a former member of the district's Community Advisory Board, has demonstrated a remarkable servant's heart.

Wood and Mason voted no on the Hatter nomination. Wood explained before his "no" vote on Hatter that it wasn't personal. He told Hatter that he respects her and her work in the community, but that he preferred to select a person for the board's leadership role who has experience and understanding of the issues and board procedures "as we enter a new phase where all of us are new."

Also elected Thursday were Leigh Ann Wilson as vice president, Noland as secretary, Mason as disbursing agent and Sandrekkia Morning as the board's legislative liaison.

In regard to setting the board member terms of office, the new board voted 5-4 to support board member Greg Adams' motion to waive the first and second readings that are typically required to make policy changes.

Adams favored altering the policy on three-year board terms to five years. He said the steep learning curve for board members and the need for stability in district leadership would be helped with five-year terms.

"We were elected to make the best judgments for the district," Adams said. "Sometimes that means making a change."

Noland made a motion to retain the three-year terms, but that was defeated.

She said five-year terms make sense, but she favored keeping the 3-year terms in light of the recent election of the board with the public's expectation that the terms would be three years.

Adams made a motion for the five-year terms, with the terms for this new board to be staggered -- and in some cases shorter -- so that not all board members will be up for election in the same year.

Poore and his staff drew lots on behalf of the board members for the staggered terms. As a result, there will be no School Board member elections in 2021. In 2022, the Zone 8 seat held by Adams and the Zone 9 seat held by Wood will be up for election. In 2022, the Zone 5 seat held by Noland and the Zone 6 held by Hatter will be up.

In 2024, the Zone 3 seat held by Callaway and the Zone 4 seat held by Wilson will be up; and in 2025, the Zone 1 seat held by Mason, the Zone 2 seat held by Morning and the Zone 7 seat held by Norma Johnson will be up for election.

Also Thursday, Poore and Deputy Superintendent Jeremy Owoh presented the board with information on the district's plan -- developed by the state in consultation with district officials -- for exiting the Level 5-in need of intensive support category in the state's school accountability system.

The School Board will be asked in early 2021 to vote to confirm their willingness to move forward with the exit plan. The state has tied the district's complete release from state control to that exit from the Level 5 category. The district is prohibited from instigating lawsuits, changing superintendents or recognizing an employee union as a contract bargaining agent until it exits Level 5.

Information also was provided to the board by Poore and Owoh on the district's ongoing delivery of instruction during the pandemic. That included an explanation of the district's plan to implement a virtual day every Friday during the coming second semester.

Noland asked for more information about the board's authority to make decisions on instruction in light of the ongoing and spiking pandemic, and for an opportunity for the public to give input. She suggested a special meeting on the matter, saying she had received more comments from the public about the topic than on any other topic.