STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUPS

WOMEN

NEW MEXICO 120,

ARK.-PINE BLUFF 66

La Tascya Duff came off the bench and scored 28 points as hot-shooting New Mexico downed the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

The Lobos (3-0) hit 41 of 77 (53.2%) of their shots from the floor and were 21 of 26 from the free-throw line. No one was hotter than Duff, who connected on 10 of 11 field-goal attempts, including a 4 of 5 showing on three-pointers.

New Mexico scored at least 28 points in every quarter and was 50% or better shooting in every quarter.

The Lobos led 32-8 after one quarter and 63-27 at the half.

Khadijah Brown led UAPB (1-2) with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Kaila Walker followed with 17 points and 5 assists while Ashlynn Green came off the bench to add 12 points.

The Golden Lions were 21 of 65 (32.3%) from the floor, but only 3 of 20 (15%) on three-point attempts.

New Mexico enjoyed a 53-37 advantage on the boards and outscored UAPB 46-32 in the paint.

Six Lobos scored 13 or more points. Jaedyn De Le Cerda scored 13 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, handed out 6 assists and made 3 steals.

ARKANSAS STATE 88,

CHAMPION CHRISTIAN 38

Trinitee Jackson and Mya Love each scored 13 points as Arkansas State University rolled to a victory over Champion Christian at First National Bank Arena for the second time in three days.

Arkansas State (4-1) held a 49-33 edge on the boards and took 24 more shots than the Tigers (2-2). Champion Christian was guilty of 28 turnovers and were outscored 50-16 in the paint.

The Red Wolves also defeated Champion Christian 93-49 on Tuesday.

ASU never trailed on Thursday and held a 28-4 lead after one quarter. The Red Wolves led 49-22 at the half.

The Red Wolves hit 35 of 74 (47.3%) from the floor while the Tigers were 13 of 50 (26.0%).

Jireh Washington added 12 points and came up with five steals. Peyton Martin dropped in 10 points. Jada Stinson led the Red Wolves in rebounding with eight and in assists with six.

Destiny Gonzales paced Champion Christian with 12 points and eight rebounds.