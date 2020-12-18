Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Quinton Cotten, 33, of 17235 Logan Cave Road in Siloam Springs was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cotten was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Tarrance Foster, 36, of 232 W. Ash St. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, possession of firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving. Foster was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

• James King, 62, of 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property. King was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Gabriel Green, 26, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving, assault and interference with emergency communications. Green was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.