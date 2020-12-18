OPINION | WALLY HALL: Virus taking a toll on bowls

The Sun Belt canceled its conference championship game, UCLA has become one of several schools to opt out of playing in a bowl game.

And the coronavirus continues to disrupt college athletics.

College basketball games are being postponed or canceled all over the country.

The vaccination may be on the way, which is great news, but covid-19 is not through with the world as it wreaks havoc on lives.

I read a story that 72% of Americans want to take a vaccine.

What about the other 28%?

Are they the ones like the lady who stormed into Walmart Thursday night without a mask and when asked if she wanted one said no and kept on going.

She was in her 30s I’d guess, not the danger zone.

Yours truly is in the danger zone as far as age.

Oh, well, as far as the Sun Belt is concerned undefeated champion Coastal Carolina will go to whatever bowl it is told to go to, probably the New Orleans Bowl.

That’s the way the Sun Belt works.

As for UCLA, so what and the PAC-12 can say USC should be in the College Football Playoff conversation because the Trojans are 5-0.

Again, so what. The Pretender Athletic Conference has been down for too long to start acting like it is the Big 10.