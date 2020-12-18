Putin denies U.S. hacking claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual marathon news conference via video Thursday in Moscow. Seeking to turn the tables on hacking and political meddling allegations against Russia, Putin contended U.S. operatives were trying to worsen relations between the countries and “delegitimize the presidency of the outgoing U.S. president.” More photos at arkansasonline.com/1218putin/. (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday tried to turn the tables on long-standing hacking and political interference allegations against Russia, claiming the United States was waging similar efforts into Moscow's affairs.

At his annual marathon news conference, Putin cast a wide net with assertions that U.S. hands were behind some of the most high-profile troubles for the Kremlin, including accusations that Russian agents were behind the August nerve agent poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

But Putin did not expand on Kremlin denials that Russian government hackers were behind a recent digital spying operation that hit the Department of Homeland Security, the State, Treasury and Commerce departments and the National Institutes of Health.

Putin, however, expressed some hope of better relations with the incoming Biden administration, just days after issuing a belated congratulations to the president-elect.

Putin's remarks on the United States were prompted by famous musician-turned-journalist Sergei Shnurov, who asked why Russian hackers didn't help President Donald Trump get reelected.

Putin called the question a "provocation." He repeated claims that U.S. intelligence agencies' conclusion that Russia used cybertricks, disinformation and other methods in the 2016 election to boost Trump are "allegations used to make relations between our two nations worse, to delegitimize the presidency of the outgoing U.S. president."

"And in this way, U.S.-Russian relations are all hostage to American domestic affairs. I think this is worse for Americans themselves," Putin said.

He took it a step further and answered a question on recent Russian media investigations into the financial activities of his family and entourage by alleging U.S. interference in Russia's domestic affairs.

"That's the State Department and U.S. security services. They are the real authors. Anyway, this has clearly been done on their orders. This is absolutely obvious," Putin said. He added that "the goal is revenge and attempts to influence public opinion in our country in order to interfere in our domestic life."

Then he addressed Navalny's poisoning for the first time since the website Bellingcat on Monday released the results of an investigation detailing how a team of Russian state security officers trailed Navalny for years, including on the trip to Siberia on which he was poisoned in August.

"This is not an investigation. This is an attempt to legitimize the materials provided by American intelligence officers," Putin said. Referring to Navalny as "the patient at the Berlin clinic," he said he "is actually supported by U.S. intelligence. Of course he's followed by other intelligence services."

Bellingcat's investigation relied on leaked personal data that is widely available for purchase in Russia.

Putin seemed to confirm that Navalny was being surveilled but denied that Moscow was responsible for his poisoning. He said with a laugh, "Who needs him anyway? If we had really wanted, we'd have finished the job."

Navalny, 44, was in a medically induced coma for more than two weeks after becoming gravely ill during a flight from Siberia to Moscow. The Berlin hospital to which he was later transferred attributed his condition to a toxin similar to the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, the same substance that Britain said Russian state security agents used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, Britain, in 2018.

The Kremlin has previously claimed that Navalny, who was blocked from running for president against Putin in 2018, works with U.S. intelligence.

The four-hour-plus news conference took on a new look this year because of the coronavirus. Putin spent the first hour addressing how the country has handled the pandemic, answering questions from his suburban Moscow residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Journalists from state, foreign and regional media posed their queries over video link from one of several centers around the country. Putin also took a handful of questions from ordinary Russians.

Thursday was also the first time Putin answered questions about potential relations with Biden, suggesting that the incoming administration might address some of the lingering tensions between the two countries.

"We believe the U.S. president-elect will sort things out due to his domestic and foreign policy experience and hope that all arising problems -- if not all, then at least some of them -- will be resolved during the tenure of the next administration," Putin said.

As for his own political future, Putin said he hasn't decided if he'll seek a fifth term when his current one ends in 2024. As part of an approval of a set of constitutional amendments this year, Putin could run for reelection two more times.

"Technically, there is this permission from the people," Putin said. "Whether to do this or not, I'll see."