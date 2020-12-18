Rested Trojans ready to fix issues

On again, off again has been the theme of UALR men's basketball team's young season.

It began earlier this month in Louisville, Ky., when scheduling complications canceled a Dec. 4 game with Western Kentucky. The disruptions continued this week when Texas A&M-Texarkana postponed its Tuesday visit to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock because of covid-19 concerns.

When it takes the floor at 6:30 p.m. today at the Jack Stephens Center for a game against Champion Christian, UALR (3-2) will play its first game in 12 days.

"I told my guys it was going to be like this," Trojans Coach Darrell Walker said. "Teams are going to get covid-19. It's going to happen. Just be happy that we were able to play some games so far and that teams were able to play some games. Hopefully, now, we'll get the game on [Friday] night."

Nearly two weeks after defeating the University of Central Arkansas on Dec. 6, UALR will end its nonconference layoff with its first-ever game against the Tigers from Hot Springs.

The Trojans will attempt to earn consecutive wins for the first time this season. A victory will also ensure UALR a winning record headed into 2021 with only a Dec. 21 visit to Missouri State remaining on the schedule ahead of Sun Belt Conference play. Champion Christian, which competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association, enters the game at 2-0 with victories over Bacone (Okla.) College and Ecclesia College of Springdale.

Over the 12-day recess, the Trojans have attempted through team scrimmages to address what Walker calls UALR's most pressing issues: defense and turnovers.

In 2019-20, the Trojans allowed 69.4 points per game, good for sixth in the Sun Belt. But through five games this season, UALR's opponents are averaging nearly 75 points on 46.1% shooting. On the perimeter, Walker's squad has held opponents to a 27.4% three-point shooting percentage, but it has been off the dribble when opposing guards and wings look to drive inside that the Trojans have struggled, even with reigning Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year Ruot Monyyong manning the paint.

The Tigers, who shot 48% from three-point range in their opening win of the season and rely on their shooting, won't necessarily test the progress UALR has made in its recent defense-heavy practices. But Walker said he is hoping to see the Trojans clamp down.

"This time last year, we were a better defensive team," the third-year head coach said. "You've got some new guys on the team. We have a lot of guys back, but you still have to build chemistry again. We've talked a lot about getting better defensively, so hopefully tomorrow, and when we go to Missouri State, some of that shows up."

Ball security stands as another point of emphasis, and the turnover struggles UALR hopes to remedy begin with its most important offensive producer.

Markquis Nowell's early season scoring efforts have earned him Sun Belt Player of the Week honors, and his nine assists per game rank third in the country. But the junior guard is turning the ball over 6.4 times per game, which is the second-most in the nation. Nowell's 32 total turnovers account for more than a third of the 91 the Trojans have accrued.

"He should be ashamed of that. I would be," Walker said. "I've had conversations with him about protecting the basketball. I know the ball is in his hands a lot, but you still can't turn the ball over like that. I won't hide that from anybody. I'm not happy about that. It has to get better."

Only 22 teams in the country have more turnovers than the Trojans. In their two losses -- single-digit defeats to UNC Greensboro and Winthrop -- the Trojans averaged 18.5 turnovers.

"We probably could have a better record if we weren't turning the ball over as much as we have been," Walker said.

With just the pair of nonconference games remaining in 2020, Walker said he is clear on the improvements his Trojans must make in order to contend in the Sun Belt.

"They know what they need to do," Walker said. "We've got to take care of the basketball and we have to get back to defending. That's who we were last year and that's what our identity will be this year."

At a glance

UALR MEN VS. CHAMPION CHRISTIAN

WHEN 6:30 p.m. today

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 3-2, Champion Christian 2-0

COACHES UALR: Darrell Walker (34-33 in third season at UALR, 80-51 in five seasons overall); Champion Christian: Mo Capaci (2-0 in first season at Champion Christian and overall)

RADIO KHLR-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus