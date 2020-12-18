Linda Marzell of Binghamton, N.Y., uses a snowblower to clear a city sidewalk Thursday. Binghamton Airport reported 39.1 inches of snow and another spot in the area reported 41 inches, according to the National Weather Service. (AP/Craig Ruttle)

Season's first snow buries Northeast

GLENVILLE, N.Y. -- The Northeast's first large snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow, broke records in cities and towns across the region, and left plow drivers struggling to clear the roads as snow piled up at more than 4 inches per hour.

"It was a very difficult, fast storm, and it dropped an unbelievable amount of snow," Tom Coppola, highway superintendent in charge of maintaining 100 miles of roads in the Albany suburb of Glenville, said Thursday. "It's to the point where we're having trouble pushing it with our plows."

The storm dropped 30 inches on Glenville between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, leaving a silent scene of snow-clad trees, buried cars and laden roofs when the sun finally peeked through at noon.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for 18 counties. He said there were more than 9,000 power outages, 600 accidents and two fatalities by midmorning Thursday. In Broome County, the regional center of Binghamton got a record 42 inches of snow.

Much of Pennsylvania saw accumulations in the double digits. Snow totals topped 3 feet across a wide swath of New Hampshire, and Maine's southernmost county saw 1 to 2 feet.

Hazardous roads caused dozens of crashes in New Hampshire, Connecticut and eastern New York.

6 men indicted in plot against governor

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- A federal grand jury has charged six men with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in what investigators say was a plot by anti-government extremists who were angry over her coronavirus policies.

The indictment released Thursday by U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge levied the conspiracy charge against Adam Dean Fox, Barry Gordon Croft Jr., Ty Gerard Garbin, Kaleb James Franks, Daniel Joseph Harris and Brandon Michael-Ray Caserta. They are all from Michigan except for Croft, who lives in Delaware.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, Birge said in a statement.

The six were arrested in early October after an FBI investigation into an alleged plot to kidnap the Democratic governor at her vacation home in northern Michigan.

Defense attorneys have said their clients were "big talkers" who didn't intend to follow through on the alleged plan.

The indictment said the men were involved with paramilitary groups and conducted training exercises that included tactics on how to fight the governor's security detail.

Eight other men are charged in state court with counts, including providing material support for terrorist acts.

Med school sued over abortion policy

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a civil lawsuit against the University of Vermont Medical Center accusing it of forcing staff members who object to abortion on religious grounds to participate in abortion procedures.

The lawsuit says the Burlington hospital violated the Church Amendment, which prevents hospitals from discriminating against health care workers who refuse to perform or assist with abortions.

"No institution or person should force any health care provider to perform an abortion if doing so would violate the provider's religious beliefs or moral convictions," Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband, of the Civil Rights Division, said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

In a statement issued before the lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Burlington, the hospital said it had been negotiating with the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights and that it had strengthened "its already-compliant provider opt-out policies and practices."

"OCR's latest threats are not just baseless from a legal standpoint, they're an attack on reproductive care and we will do everything we can to protect our patients' access to the services they need," said hospital president Dr. Stephen Leffler.

Fraternity members tied to drug ring

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Fraternity members at North Carolina's flagship school were accused of being part of a drug trafficking ring that for years funneled drugs into three college campuses, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Twenty-one people have been charged after an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Orange County sheriff's office, the U.S. attorney's office in Greensboro said in a news release.

The illegal drug activity involved chapters of Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Sigma and Beta Theta Pi fraternities at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill between 2017 and the spring of 2020, according to court filings.

Over several years, the drug ring funneled more than a half-ton of marijuana, several hundred kilograms of cocaine and significant quantities of other drugs into UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke University and Appalachian State University, prosecutors said.

The suspects range in age from 21 to 35, with the majority being in their mid-20s. It's unclear how many are or were students at any of those three schools.