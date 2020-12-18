GYMNASTICS

Razorbacks debut at No. 15

The University of Arkansas will open the 2021 season under second-year Coach Jordyn Wieber ranked No. 15 in the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association poll, which was released Thursday.

The Razorbacks (2-7 in 2019) are ranked in the top 20 of the preseason poll for the 15th consecutive season. They are four spots higher than last year's debut ranking of No. 19.

All eight SEC teams occupy spots in the top 20 of the poll: No. 1 Florida, No. 3 LSU, No. 6 Alabama, No. 10 Georgia, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 14 Auburn, No. 15 Arkansas and No. 16 Missouri.

Arkansas won back-to-back meets over No. 20 Missouri and No. 10 Georgia last year, the program's first back-to-back wins over conference and ranked opponents since 2017.

The Razorbacks will compete in an All-SEC schedule, starting with a road date at LSU on Jan. 8, followed by the home opener against LSU on Jan. 15 at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Arkansas' other home meets will be against Florida on Jan. 22, Missouri on Feb. 19 and Alabama on Feb. 26.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

ASU men add game, gets canceled

The Arkansas State University men's team added a game against Freed-Hardeman to its schedule, which was to be played today at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, only for the game to be canceled hours later "due to being unable to meet Sun Belt Conference covid-19 testing protocols," according to a news release from the school.

The news release did not mention the possibility of rescheduling the game.

Additionally, the Red Wolves' game against Champion Christian of Hot Springs on Sunday was moved from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for unspecified reasons.

SOCCER

UCA men promote Taphorn

The University of Central Arkansas announced Thursday the promotion of Matt Taphorn from assistant coach to associate head coach of the men's team.

Taphorn has helped lead the Bears to a 28-25-9 record in his four seasons as an assistant, in which UCA has won two regular-season conference championships and one conference tournament title. He's also instituted a junior varsity program.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services