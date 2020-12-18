State's virus cases up 2,878 in second-highest one-day jump since start of pandemic

A covid testing sign directs drivers waiting in line to get a free covid-19 self-test at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 2,878 — a smaller increase than the one the day before but still the second-highest one-day jump since the start of the pandemic.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 27, to 3,139.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 in the state fell by 11, to 1,073.

Those patients included 181 who were on ventilators, down from 188 a day earlier.

In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson highlighted the number of tests that were performed Thursday.

“The 19,000 plus COVID-19 tests reported today are a record high," Hutchinson said.

"There continues to be a high level of spread throughout our communities, in both highly-populated areas and more rural areas. We must remain diligent over the weekend and not relax in following the public health guidelines."

The tests comprised 13,816 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests and 5,262 antigen tests.

The cases added to the state's tallies comprised 1,922 that were confirmed through PCR tests and 956 "probable" cases, which include those identified through antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 197,421.

That comprised 167,434 confirmed cases and 29,987 probable ones.

The number of cases that were considered active rose by 733, to 22,392, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

The increase in cases followed a record spike of 3,039 cases on Thursday.

The previous Friday, Dec. 11, the state's count of cases rose by 2,770.

