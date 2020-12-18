Steel plant workers give coats to pupils

From left, James Matthews counselor Veronica Nelson, two US Steel/Wheeling Machine employees, and Assistant Principal David Sims attend the presentation. (Special to The Commercial)

On Dec. 2, US Steel/Wheeling Machine employees donated coats for students at James Matthews Elementary School in the Dollarway School District.

US Steel/Wheeling Machine's presentation was under the direction of Stacey Smith, Rosemary Boykins, Kelli Clark and DeAnna Kearney Carmickle, according to a news release.

"We know a lot of people have been hit hard by covid-19," a spokesman said. "We are here, and we care. Coats should be the last thing parents have to worry about this winter. That's why we did what we did."

Officials at the school are grateful for the donation.

"This will truly make a difference in lots of our families' lives," a James Matthews spokesman said.