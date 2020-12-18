Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: The American Flag

Today at 1:43 a.m.

  1. How many red stripes are on the flag?

  2. What do the stripes represent?

  3. Name one of the common nicknames for the flag.

  4. The white stars are arranged in how many horizontal rows?

  5. Who was the first person to refer to the flag as a "star-spangled banner"?

  6. What is the recommended method for disposing of the flag?

  7. When can the flag be flown upside down?

  8. What must be done if the flag is to be flown at night?

  9. How should the flag be flown on Memorial Day?

ANSWERS:

  1. Seven

  2. The 13 colonies that declared independence

  3. Old Glory, Stars and Stripes, Star-Spangled Banner

  4. Nine

  5. Francis Scott Key

  6. Burned (ashes buried)

  7. In an emergency

  8. Properly illuminated

  9. Half-staff until noon and then raised

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT