Super Quiz: The American Flag

How many red stripes are on the flag?
What do the stripes represent?
Name one of the common nicknames for the flag.
The white stars are arranged in how many horizontal rows?
Who was the first person to refer to the flag as a "star-spangled banner"?
What is the recommended method for disposing of the flag?
When can the flag be flown upside down?
What must be done if the flag is to be flown at night?
How should the flag be flown on Memorial Day?
ANSWERS:
Seven
The 13 colonies that declared independence
Old Glory, Stars and Stripes, Star-Spangled Banner
Nine
Francis Scott Key
Burned (ashes buried)
In an emergency
Properly illuminated
Half-staff until noon and then raised
