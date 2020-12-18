Suspects face federal counts in vandalism

“When law enforcement officers or their property are targeted for violence, this office will employ the full resources of the federal government to bring those responsible to justice,” Cody Hiland, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said Thursday in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

A federal investigation led to the arrests of four people from Little Rock, including a prominent racial-justice activist, on accusations of attempting to burn police vehicles using Molotov cocktails and to vandalize other police property in August, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced Thursday.

The four defendants face charges of malicious destruction of property belonging to an entity receiving federal funding (i.e., a police department), conspiracy to commit those acts and possession of destructive devices, according to a criminal complaint issued Monday.

In late August, there appeared to be attempts at a Little Rock police substation and at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Police to burn official vehicles.

On Aug. 26, two Molotov cocktails that had not exploded were found at the Little Rock 12th Street Substation and tires had been punctured on several police vehicles. Two days later, a police vehicle at Arkansas State Police headquarters was burned using a suspected Molotov cocktail-style device, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint attributed the vandalism to Brittany Jeffrey, 31; Aline Espinosa-Villegas, 24; Renea Goddard, 22; and Emily Nowlin, 27.

A judge on Thursday ordered all four to be released on their own recognizance from jail, with the exception of Espinosa-Villegas because of her immigration status.

U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland said during a news conference Thursday that while people have the freedom to speak, bear arms and peacefully assemble, violence against law enforcement entities has escalated this year across the country.

"Make no mistake, when law enforcement officers or their property are targeted for violence, this office will employ the full resources of the federal government to bring those responsible to justice," Hiland said. "And we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

Jeffrey, who goes by the name Dawn, is a well-known activist. This summer, she helped lead a series of Black Lives Matter protests outside Walmart stores in the Little Rock area, causing the stores to close temporarily.

A brief video Jeffrey streamed on Facebook Live on Thursday appears to show her arrest. In the video, officers standing near a vehicle ask Jeffrey to exit as she asks what their arrest warrant is for. Officers then command Jeffrey to give them her phone and the video ends abruptly.

The criminal complaint connects the four defendants to earlier acts of vandalism purportedly carried out by a man who already has been arrested and charged. The activities all occurred in the wake of the George Floyd protests that spread across the country beginning in May.

Earlier this year, federal authorities accused 30-year-old Mujera Benjamin Lungaho of firebombing a North Little Rock police cruiser after he was arrested in the vandalism of Confederate markers in a Little Rock cemetery.

Lungaho was indicted by a federal grand jury in October on charges of conspiracy to maliciously damage property with an explosive, malicious use of an explosive device to damage property and use of an incendiary device in a crime of violence.

Early on Sept. 3, the North Little Rock police vehicle was discovered on fire at the Rose City Substation.

On the same day, Little Rock police arrested Lungaho in the vandalism of Confederate memorials at the Oakland and Fraternal Historic Cemetery that occurred in July. An obelisk marking a mass grave of Confederate soldiers was spray-painted.

After Lungaho was arrested, a search of his phone revealed a photo of the North Little Rock cruiser taken just after 3 a.m. that showed a fire just starting in the back of the vehicle, according to an affidavit.

Several government buildings in Little Rock, including the memorial to fallen police officers, were discovered on the morning of Sept. 3 spray-painted with phrases like "Defund the police" and "Charge killer cops."

The criminal charges against the four defendants who were arrested Thursday were based on information contained in an affidavit from David Oliver, a special agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Key parts of the affidavit appear to rely on cooperating witnesses who identified the people purportedly involved in the vandalism and described to authorities how the acts were carried out.

The ATF interviewed three witnesses during the investigation of the cemetery vandalism. These witnesses provided information "expecting consideration from the government regarding their participation in the crimes listed in this affidavit," according to the document.

When asked about the use of cooperating witnesses to obtain information, such as the allegation that the devices were assembled at Jeffrey's home, Hiland said authorities have to be careful with regard to information from witnesses to protect the people who have cooperated with the investigation.

After a demonstration outside the 12th Street Substation on the night of Aug. 25, surveillance video showed at least two people moving near the south side of the parking lot and a flaming object launched into the lot around 2:30 a.m. the next morning, according to the affidavit.

The three witnesses told authorities that six people rode in the same vehicle to the police station that night. According to the witnesses, Lungaho threw a lit Molotov cocktail after the devices were assembled at Jeffrey's residence.

The state police vehicle at the agency's headquarters in Little Rock was firebombed on or about Aug. 28 using a suspected Molotov cocktail, according to the affidavit.

Based on evidence and video from the scene, three people cut through a chain-link fence to the vehicle storage area, graffitied "Stop killing us" on one vehicle, punctured tires on others and used a Molotov cocktail to cause an explosion bright enough to white out video footage that captured the moment.

A warrant for cellphone data showed Nowlin, Espinosa-Villegas, Goddard and other people's cellphones in the area of Lungaho's North Little Rock residence around 3 a.m. Their phones were later in the area of the state police headquarters, according to the affidavit.

No injuries in the firebombings have been reported.

According to the U.S. attorney's office, the investigation was carried out by the ATF, the Arkansas State Police, and police from Little Rock and North Little Rock. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacy Williams is prosecuting the case.

At Thursday's news conference announcing the charges, Arkansas State Police Director Col. Bill Bryant praised the cooperation of the agencies involved in the complex investigation.

"It's so important that we protect the rule of law, and law enforcement is the rule of law," he said.

The four defendants were in federal court Thursday afternoon for an initial appearance. Before the start of the hearings, about 15 of their fellow activists entered the courtroom in a show of support, many wearing Black Lives Matter sweatshirts and masks emblazoned with "defund the police."

Before their entry into the courtroom, a staff member asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe if he would allow the "defund the police" masks in the courtroom.

"As long as they aren't disruptive, I don't have a problem with them wearing the masks," Volpe said.

Three of the accused -- Espinosa-Villegas, Goddard and Jeffrey -- appeared by videoconference link from the Pulaski County jail. Nowlin appeared in person and was escorted to the courtroom by federal marshals.

All but Espinosa-Villegas were released on their own recognizance. Prosecutors asked that she be detained based on her immigration status. Volpe ordered her held but said she would be able to petition the court for pretrial release at a later time.

"You get one shot at a bond hearing, and a smart attorney wants you to make sure you have all of your details in order," Volpe told Espinosa-Villegas.

Conditions of release for the other three included that they stay out of further legal trouble, surrender their passports, do not possess firearms or explosives, avoid excess alcohol use or any use of nonprescription narcotics or illegal drugs, and submit to drug testing, among other conditions.

A ripple of laughter went through the courtroom when Jeffrey asked for clarification.

"Do you mean marijuana, too?" she asked.

Volpe told her that even if she had a medical-marijuana card issued by the state, use of it would be prohibited because the drug is still illegal under federal law.