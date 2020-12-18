Thompson fires 65 in season finale

Lexi Thompson watches her tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the LPGA's ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

NAPLES, Fla. -- With brother Curtis back at her side at Tiburon Golf Club, Lexi Thompson shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship.

Curtis, a Korn Ferry Tour player, also caddied for his sister in 2018 when she won the season-ending event.

"If we're both home we are always playing golf together and joking around," Thompson said. "It's great to have him out here. I really appreciate him helping me out and keeping me loose out there. Whether I play good or bad, he always keeps a smile on my face."

On Thursday after early morning rain, Thompson birdied five of the first seven holes. She played the next nine holes in even par with a birdie and a bogey, then birdied the final two holes. The 11-time LPGA Tour winner had her lowest score of the year a week after missing the cut in Houston in the U.S. Women's Open.

"I was just overall very happy with how I was committed to my shots," Thompson said. "That's what I've really been working on. I've been working so hard on my game in general trying to improve on it, and it's been kind of an up and down roller coaster with an unfortunate week last week."

Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark was a stroke back after a bogey-free round.

"I was a little shaky on my driver going into the event, and putting as well actually. So now it is always nice to start off with a good round," Koerstz Madsen said. "I don't have any expectations. I just want to go out and play."

Defending champion Sei Young Kim was at 67 with Caroline Masson and Megan Khang.

Maria Fassi (Arkansas Razorbacks) is tied for sixth place after a 4-under 68 on Friday. Both Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) and Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) are at 1-under 71.

Tiburon was the site of the PGA Tour's QBE Shootout last week. In a normal year, the CME Group Tour Championship is held before Thanksgiving.

"I think pretty similar," Kim said. "Greens are softer. I think last night we got a little bit of rain, the greens so feel like little softer than yesterday. But, yeah, everything very similar."

The $1.1 million winner's prize, down from $1.5 million last year, is still the richest in women's golf.