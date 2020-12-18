Usama Aminu, 17, who was kidnapped last week from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Nigeria, sits for an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. (AP/Sunday Alamba)

344 abducted boys released in Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria -- More than 300 schoolboys abducted last week by armed men in northwest Nigeria have been released, the Katsina State governor said Thursday.

Gov. Aminu Bello Masari made the announcement on Nigerian state TV, NTA, from his office in Katsina State.

"At the moment 344 of the students have been released and handed over to the security operatives. I think we can say at least we have recovered most of the boys, if not all of them," he said. Arrangements are being made to transport them to Katsina, he said.

"The news reaching about an hour ago indicates that all of them have been recovered and they are on their way from the forest area to Katsina. By tomorrow we will get them medically examined and then arrangements will be on the way to reunite them with their families," he added.

More than 800 students were at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, when it was attacked last week by armed men.

The news of the release of the schoolboys was issued shortly after a video was released by the jihadis of Boko Haram that purportedly shows the abducted boys. Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the abduction.

Virus to restrict Bethlehem celebrations

RAMALLAH, West Bank -- The mayor of Bethlehem said Thursday that Christmas celebrations in the birthplace of Jesus will be limited to just a handful of people this year as Palestinian officials announced a strict new lockdown across the West Bank due to a soaring coronavirus outbreak.

In an interview, Mayor Anton Salman said his town would hold its traditional welcoming ceremony for the Latin Patriarch, who is usually greeted by children's marching bands as he arrives from nearby Jerusalem. But he said the scout bands would be limited only to local residents because of the new lockdown restrictions.

"We will observe all health protocols in terms of social distance, wearing masks and safety measures to prevent the transmission of the virus," Salman said.

The Christmas season is usually the highlight of the year in Bethlehem, where Christians believe Jesus was born, as thousands of pilgrims from around the world gather around its iconic Christmas tree and attend religious services at the Church of the Nativity. But the coronavirus has decimated the tourism industry, and shops, restaurants and hotels are shuttered.

Salman said the restrictions mean that people from elsewhere in the West Bank or neighboring Israel will not be allowed to enter town for Christmas. He said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been invited, but the 85-year-old leader decided not to attend because of the health situation.

Mexico sets up tribute to slain families

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador inaugurated a monument Thursday to the memory of nine U.S.-Mexican dual citizens ambushed and slain on Nov. 4, 2019 in a suspected drug-gang attack.

The monument in the small town of La Mora is in the northern border region near New Mexico, near the site where the group was ambushed along a rural road.

Sonora state Gov. Claudia Pavlovich said the monument "is a testament to the need that this never be forgotten, that this always be remembered, and that it never be repeated."

The killings of three women and six children from the extended Langford, LeBaron and Miller families shocked Mexico.

Initial investigations suggest that a squad of gunmen from a drug gang that originated in the border city of Ciudad Juarez set up the ambush to kill members of a rival cartel. However, relatives of the victims say that at some point, the gunmen must have known who they were killing.

Mexican authorities say that 17 suspects have been arrested, and that 15 more arrest warrants for other suspects have been issued.

Spain advances assisted-suicide bill

MADRID -- Spain's parliament voted Thursday to approve a bill that will allow physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia for long-suffering patients of incurable diseases or unbearable permanent conditions.

The bill, which was backed by Spain's left-wing coalition government and several other parties, passed in a 198-138 vote. The conservative Popular Party and the far-right Vox party voted "No."

The bill now will continue its legislative journey, facing a vote in the Senate where it also is expected to pass. According to the draft of the law approved by the lower house, it won't go into effect until three months after being published in the government gazette.

Spain is following the footsteps of Iberian Peninsula neighbor Portugal, whose parliament approved similar bills to legalize physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia in February.

Euthanasia -- when a doctor directly administers fatal drugs to a patient -- is legal in Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland. In some U.S. states, medically assisted suicide -- where patients administer the lethal drug themselves, under medical supervision -- is permitted.

